T Natarajan to replace injured Umesh Yadav in India's Test squad: Reports

The Indian team has reportedly roped in left-arm pacer T Natarajan in the Test squad for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy to replace injured Umesh Yadav, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

Natarajan grabbed eyeballs in the IPL 2020 as a yorker specialist. Following the tournament, he was added to India's limited-overs' squad for the tour of Australia.

The 29-year-old was the highest wicket-taker in the 3 T20Is. In 12 overs, Natarajan took 6 wickets at a staggering average of 13.83. He also scalped 2 crucial dismissals in the third ODI which India won by 13 runs.

Impressed by Natarajan's performances, the management retained him as a nets bowler for the Test series. And in the wake of India's continuing injury woes, Lady Luck has smiled on the 29-year-old pacer from Salem again.

Two of India's first-choice pace-bowlers, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami have already been ruled out of the Test series. Yadav, on the other hand, suffered a calf injury and has been flown back to India.

T. Natarajan's inclusion is a watershed moment for him. However, Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini are most likely to be above him in the pecking order for the third Test in Sydney which begins on 7th January.

T Natarajan's first-class record

T Natarajan made his first-class debut for Tamil Nadu in the 2014-15 Ranji Trophy season. Since then, he has played 20 first-class matches and picked up 64 wickets at a healthy average of 27. He has three 5-wicket hauls.

India has leveled the 4-Test series at 1-1 and Sydney promises to be another riveting contest.