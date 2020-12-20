T10 League 2020/21: Organizers to decide Season 4 draw and draft pick order tonight

The fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will begin on January 28, 2021. The franchises signed some big names as their icon players for Season 4. Tonight, the organizers will decide the draw and draft pick order for the upcoming tournament.

T10 League organizers informed the fans about this development with a video clip on Twitter.

"DRAW DAY! Today we find out the breakdown of each group for Season 4 of the #AbuDhabiT10 as well as the draft pick order!" T10 League captioned the video.

The T10 League draw will contain two pots that will determine which teams land up in which group. The first pot will have the names of the eight franchises. In the second pot, the organizers will put the numerically-labeled balls for Group A and B.

The administrators will then choose a random item from both pots at the same time. This process will repeat until all eight teams get one ball to their name. Thus, the fans will get their two groups for the T10 League 2020/21.

Unique software to determine draft pick order for T10 League 2020/21

Unlike the Indian Premier League, there will not be a player auction for T10 League. Instead, the organizers have planned a player draft. As mentioned ahead, many teams roped in some international stars via a direct signing in the pre-season. Also, the franchises publicized their retained players.

The remaining cricketers will return to the T10 League draft, which will happen on December 23. To decide the first draft pick order, the organizers will lay down eight bats in front of the team owners. Each bat will have a number written on the opposite side.

Thus, every team will get a position for the selection. Another random method, using alphabets on bats, will decide the next picks. The T10 League organizers will then use a unique software, giving equal weightage to all squads and confirm the remaining choices' order.