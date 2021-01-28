Bangla Tigers name captain and vice-captain for upcoming season

Abu Dhabi T10 League outfit Bangla Tigers have announced Andre Fletcher as their captain for the fourth edition of the competition. Bangladesh's young all-rounder Afif Hossain has been named vice-captain.

"Andre Fletcher has been named as the captain of Bangla Tigers and Afif Hossain will be his deputy in the 4th season of T10 League," the club tweeted.

West Indian wicket-keeper batsman Andre Fletcher will have huge responsibilities on his back. The 33-year-old player will have to perform for his team and lead from the front as a role model for the youngsters.

The club's icon player, Afif Hossain, has a fantastic opportunity ahead of himself. The 21-year-old player could become the national team captain if he succeeds in this role at Bangla Tigers.

Bangla Tigers finished third last season after they defeated Qalandars in the third-place play-off match. Andre Fletcher had a standout 2019 season with the Tigers and was named Man of the Match in the club's final fixture of that campaign.

The coach and owners have pinned their hopes on the Carribean star once again.

Bangla Tigers meet Delhi Bulls in their T10 League season opener

Bangla Tigers will locks horns with Delhi Bulls in their opening game of the T10 League 2021 on January 28 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both sides will look to start their campaign on a brighter note and carry their momentum throughout the season.

The two sides have equal firepower in their ranks and should be raring to start with a victory.