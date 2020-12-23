T10 League 2021: Deccan Gladiators players list, full squad and new players

The Deccan Gladiators have made some massive signings in search of their elusive maiden title for the 4th edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. West Indies limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard will captain the star-studded Deccan Gladiators side in this year's edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

The Deccan Gladiators retained 4 players heading into the player draft today. Mohammad Shahzad, the Afghanistan sensation and Sri Lankan star Bhanuka Rajapaksa were retained alongside Kieron Pollard by the team. They also retained UAE paceman Zahoor Khan before the draft began.

Gladiators are ready to take Abu Dhabi T10 League by storm led by our destructive machine frm West Indies Kieron Pollard, the entertainer from Afghanistan Mohd Shahzad, UAE's very own superstar Zahoor Khan and the Sri Lankan dynamite Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

The Deccan Gladiators signed left-handed South African batsman Colin Ingram as a direct signing to bolster their batting department. West Indies spinner Sunil Narine will also feature for the Gladiators and he will be an integral part of their team's bowling plans.

A middle-order batsman who is always a delight to watch, hits the ball cleanly with the ability to clear fields with ease.

This left handed stroke maker showed his potential to the cricketing world.@CAIngram41#HumHainDakshin #DeccanGladiators #AbuDhabiT10 pic.twitter.com/BGCKiPsnSb — Deccan Gladiators (@TeamDGladiators) December 20, 2020

The Gladiators picked Sri Lankan spin sensation Wanindu Hasarnaga as the first pick of the draft. They also picked 41-year-old South African wrist spinner Imran Tahir in the penultimate round of the draft. The two will team up with Sunil Narine and form an exciting spin trio for the Gladiators.

Pakistan's batting star Azam Khan, who caught everyone's attention in the recently concluded Lanka Premier League, was roped in by the Deccan Gladiators. The Gladiators added Sri Lankan paceman Lahiru Kumara and former West Indies paceman Ravi Rampaul to their squad to bolster their pace bowling department.

Later, the Gladiators drafted Pakistan's 18-year-old pace bowler Zeeshan Zameer, who had gained some attention through the domestic competitions in Pakistan. They also roped in UAE batsman Hamdan Tahir and Indian all-rounder Imtiyaz Ahamad to complete their draft picks.

Former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed will be the head coach for the Deccan Gladiators unit for this season. He should be looking forward to working with arguably the best spin bowling unit in the competition.

Who is the Deccan Gladiators' icon player?

Sunil Narine has been named the icon player for the Deccan Gladiators.

West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine will be the icon player for the Deccan Gladiators in the 4th edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Narine, who is a prominent figure in leagues all across the globe, will be looking to ply his trade alongside some of the other big names in the Deccan Gladiators setup.

Deccan Gladiators full squad for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021

Icon player: Sunil Narine

Retained players: Mohammad Shahzad, Kieron Pollard, Zahoor Khan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Colin Ingram (Signed)

Drafted players: Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Azam Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Prashant Gupta, Hafeez Ur Rahman, Zeeshan Zameer, Hamdan Tahir, Imran Tahir, Imtiyaz Ahamad