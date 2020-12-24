T10 League 2021: Maratha Arabians players list, full squad, and new players

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will be played from January 28 to February 6 at the Sheikh Zayed International Stadium, Abu Dhabi after the 2020 edition was called off due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The T10 league played among 8 teams, namely Maratha Arabians, Delhi Bulls, Qalandars, Northern Warriors, Team Abu Dhabi, Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, and the newly rebranded Pune Devils, in place of the Karnataka Tuskers.

The Maratha Arabians won the previous edition of the league, held back in November 2019. They successfully chased down the 88-run target set by the Deccan Gladiators to win the tournament for the first time in its brief history.

The team has since undergone a huge overhaul as they only signed their icon player before the big draft. They also let go of former captain Dwayne Bravo, along with other big names like Chris Lynn, Chadwick Walton, Mitchell McClenaghan, Najibullah Zadran, Yuvraj Singh, and Sri Lankan T20I captain Lasith Malinga.

Their first pick at the draft was Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, who looked to be in form during the recently-concluded T20I series against New Zealand.

The Arabians also roped in Bangladeshi pacer Taskin Ahmed and Englishman Laurie Evans, apart from former IPL players in Pravin Tambe and Ishan Malhotra.

Who is the Maratha Arabians' icon player?

Shoaib Malik will be the icon player for Maratha Arabians in this edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 league

The Maratha Arabians chose Pakistani veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik as their icon player for this edition. The 38-year-old recently played the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League and plied his trade for eventual winners, the Jaffna Stallions.

Shoaib Malik played 10 matches including the final, where 35-ball 46 and 2/13 in three overs helped tilt the momentum in his team's favour. The right-hander will be hoping to replicate his performances for the Maratha Arabians.

Advertisement

- Let the battle begin, Go Maratha Arabians... pic.twitter.com/TtcIIvK7bv — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) December 11, 2020

Maratha Arabians full squad for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021

Icon Player: Shoaib Malik

Retained Players: None

Drafted Players: Mohammed Hafeez, Laurie Evans, Mossadek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Pravin Tambe, Ishan Malhotra, Sonpal Kami, Mukhtar Ali, Amjad Gul, Abdul Shakoor, Maroof Merchant, Syed Shah.