T20 Blast 2023: How did the international stars fare on Day 22 of the league?

The 22nd day of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 saw seven games being played across various venues. In the north group, Warwickshire strengthened their position at the top of the points table following a two-wicket victory over Durham in a nail-biting game.

Meanwhile, Leicestershire suffered their ninth defeat of the season to remain at the bottom of the points table with just two wins from 11 games. Worcestershire and Northamptonshire also won their games and progressed in the group.

In the south group, Surrey continued their fine form in the tournament as they registered another dominating 81-run victory over Glamorgan. Gloucestershire and Kent also secured convincing wins and made significant gains in the tournament.

On that note, here’s how the international players fared on the 22nd day of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Phil Salt (Lancashire) - 6 (5)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire) - 74 (54)

Daryl Mitchell (Lancashire) - 0 (1)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire) - 12 (3) & 0/11 (1)

Mitchell Santner (Worcestershire) - 49 (27) & 2/19 (4)

Usama Mir (Worcestershire) - 0/31 (4)

Ashton Turner (Durham) - 53 (31) & 0/10 (2)

Wayne Parnell (Durham) - 1/35 (4)

Brandon Glover (Durham) - 0/22 (2)

Glenn Maxwell (Warwickshire) - 14 (13) & 0/3 (1)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire) - 2 (4) & 1/36 (4)

Hasan Ali (Warwickshire) - 0 (1) & 2/15 (4)

Will Jacks (Surrey) - 69 (40)

Sunil Narine (Surrey) - 36 (19) & 2/25 (4)

Sam Curran (Surrey) - 59 (22) & 1/30 (4)

Tom Curran (Surrey) - 22 (13)

Sean Abbott (Surrey) - 0/44 (4)

Chris Jordan (Surrey) - 4/21 (4)

Timm van der Gugten (Glamorgan) - 3 (4) & 0/58 (4)

Chris Lynn (Northamptonshire) - 3 (9)

David Willey (Northamptonshire) - 28 (18) & 2/15 (4)

Andrew Tye (Northamptonshire) - 12 (6) & 1/26 (2.2)

Dawid Malan (Yorkshire) - 34 (24)

Shan Masood (Yorkshire) - 2 (7)

David Wiese (Yorkshire) - 0 (1) & 0/45 (4)

Dom Bess (Yorkshire) - 6 (6) & 0/32 (4)

Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire) - 5 (9)

Colin Munro (Nottinghamshire) - 28 (17)

Samit Patel (Nottinghamshire) - 8 (11) & 0/18 (2.4)

Shaheen Afridi (Nottinghamshire) - 3 (3) & 2/28 (4)

Peter Handscomb (Leicestershire) - 28 (30)

Wiaan Mulder (Leicestershire) - 38 (26)

Colin Ackermann (Leicestershire) - 3 (5) & 0/13 (1)

Reham Ahmed (Leicestershire) - 3 (4) & 1/27 (4)

Ben McDermott (Hampshire) - 0 (4)

James Vince (Hampshire) - 15 (14)

Liam Dawson (Hampshire) - 17 (10) & 1/29 (2)

Nathan Ellis (Hampshire) - 0/11 (1.1)

Zafar Gohar (Gloucestershire) - 1/18 (3)

Ravi Bopara (Sussex) - 53 (39) & 1/24 (3)

George Garton (Sussex) - 12 (9) & 0/28 (3)

Tymal Mills (Sussex) - 1/29 (4)

Joe Denly (Kent) - 0 (3)

Sam Billings (Kent) - 2 (3)

George Linde (Kent) - 0/36 (4)

Wes Agar (Kent) - 1/29 (4)

Fred Klassen (Kent) - 1/28 (3)

