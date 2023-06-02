T20 Blast 2023: Live streaming details for matches on Day 11, June 2

In the South Group fixtures of the T20 Blast 2023 on June 2, 2023, there are four exciting matches scheduled. The first match will take place in Cardiff at 11:00 PM IST, where Glamorgan will face off against Kent. This day-night encounter promises an exciting battle between two competitive teams looking to secure a crucial victory.

The second match in the South Group will be held in Taunton at 11:00 PM IST, featuring Somerset against Middlesex. Both teams will be eager to showcase their skills and claim the win in this encounter.

Next, at the same time, Gloucestershire will clash with Surrey in Bristol. Fans can expect an intense match as these two teams go head-to-head, aiming to outperform each other and secure valuable points in the T20 Blast 2023 South Group standings.

The final T20 Blast 2023 South Group fixture of the day will take place in Chelmsford at 11:30 PM IST, where Essex will face Hampshire.

Moving on to the T20 Blast 2023 North Group fixtures, there are also four matches scheduled for June 2, 2023. The first match will be held in Chester-le-Street at 11:00 PM IST, featuring Durham against Lancashire.

In Northampton at the same time, Northamptonshire will take on Leicestershire in a captivating clash. Both teams will be determined to showcase their skills and claim the vital two points. Derbyshire will face Birmingham Bears in Derby at 11:00 PM IST, adding to the T20 Blast 2023 North Group fixtures.

Lastly, in Nottingham at 11:00 PM IST, Nottinghamshire will go up against Worcestershire. Each team will be eager to secure a win and bolster their position in the North Group standings.

Live Streaming Details for T20 Blast 2023 matches, June 2

Durham vs Lancashire at Chester-le-Street, at 11:00 PM IST (Not covered live)

Glamorgan vs Kent at Cardiff, at 11:00 PM IST (Not covered live)

Somerset vs Middlesex at Taunton, at 11:00 PM IST (Not covered live)

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire at Northampton, at 11:00 PM IST (Not covered live)

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire at Nottingham, at 11:00 PM IST (Not covered live)

Gloucestershire vs Surrey at Bristol, at 11:15 PM IST (Covered live on Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 1, Fancode & SonyLIV)

Essex vs Hampshire at Chelmsford, at 11:30 PM IST (Not covered live)

Derbyshire vs Warwickshire at Derby, at 11:00 PM IST (Not covered live)

