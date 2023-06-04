T20 Blast 2023: Live streaming details for matches on Day 13, June 4

Schedule 11am

On June 4, a thrilling lineup of eight matches is scheduled to take place in the T20 Blast 2023. The matches will be divided evenly between the South and North groups, with four fixtures in each.

In the South Group, the first match of the day will kick off at 4 PM IST. Yorkshire will face off against Derbyshire in an intense battle at Leeds.

Following that, at 7 PM IST, two matches will simultaneously take place. Gloucestershire will take on Middlesex in Bristol, while Sussex will lock horns with Glamorgan in Hove.

In the third South Group fixture of the day, Somerset will go head-to-head against Essex at Taunton. This encounter is scheduled for 7 PM IST. Moving on to the North Group matches, at 7 PM IST, Durham will clash with Leicestershire in Chester-le-Street.

Simultaneously, in another North Group fixture, Worcestershire will face Northamptonshire at Worcester. This match is also scheduled for 7 PM IST. In Nottingham, the final match of the day will kick off at 7:30 PM IST. Nottinghamshire will take on Lancashire in a North Group showdown.

It is going to be an electrifying day for cricket fans with back-to-back T20 Blast 2023 matches scheduled.

Live Streaming Details for T20 Blast 2023 matches, June 4

While there aren't any channels or streaming platforms providing live coverage of the matches, the various YouTube channels of the host counties will be providing the live stream. You can visit these channels to enjoy the action. Here is the complete schedule for the T20 Blast 2023 matches on June 4:

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire at Headingley, Leeds, at 4:00 PM IST

Gloucestershire vs Middlesex at Bristol County Ground, Bristol, at 7:00 PM IST

Durham vs Leicestershire at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, at 7:00 PM IST

Sussex vs Glamorgan at County Ground, Hove, at 7:00 PM IST

Somerset vs Essex at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, at 7:00 PM IST

Kent vs Surrey at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury, at 7:00 PM IST

Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire at New Road, Worcester, at 7:00 PM IST

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, at 7:30 PM IST

