T20 Blast 2023: Live streaming details for matches on Day 14, June 6

On June 6, 2023, cricket enthusiasts can look forward to an exciting lineup of four T20 Blast matches. The action-packed day will feature two matches from the North Group and two matches from the South Group.

The first match of the day will take place at 10:00 pm IST in Radlett, where Middlesex will lock horns with Hampshire. The match is yet to begin, and fans can expect a thrilling clash between these two competitive teams.

At 11:00 pm IST, the spotlight will shift to Chelmsford for a South Group encounter between Essex and Sussex. The match is eagerly anticipated, as both teams will strive to secure a victory and climb higher in the group standings.

Simultaneously, in Leicester, another intense battle will unfold in the North Group as Leicestershire square off against Yorkshire. With the match yet to begin, cricket fans can anticipate a gripping contest between these two formidable opponents.

Lastly, Durham will host Northamptonshire in a North Group match at Chester-le-Street, also scheduled for 11:00 pm IST. Both teams will aim to showcase their skills and secure a crucial win in their quest for dominance in the group.

Live Streaming Details for T20 Blast 2023 matches, June 6

Leicestershire Foxes v Derbyshire Falcons - Vitality Blast T20

Only one match, featuring Leicestershire versus Yorkshire at Leicester, will be covered live. Cricket fans can look forward to enjoying the thrilling encounter between these two teams.

Unfortunately, the other three matches scheduled for June 6, 2023, will not be available for live coverage in India.

Middlesex vs Hampshire at Radlett, at 10:00 pm IST (Not covered live)

Essex vs Sussex at Chelmsford, at 11:00 pm IST (Not covered live)

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire at Leicester, at 11:00 pm IST (Live on Fancode & Sony Sports Network)

Durham vs Northamptonshire at Chester-le-Street, at 11:00 pm IST (Not covered live)

