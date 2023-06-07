T20 Blast 2023: Live streaming details for matches on Day 15, June 7

On June 7, there will be an exciting lineup of five matches in the T20 Blast 2023 tournament. Among these matches, three will be from the South Group, while the remaining two will be from the North Group.

The first match of the day is scheduled to begin at 9:30 PM IST and will feature Lancashire and Worcestershire. This North Group encounter will take place in Blackpool and promises to be a thrilling contest. While Worcestershire have been on the rise, Lancashire have faced back-to-back defeats lately.

Moving on to the second match, which is set to start at 11:00 PM IST, Glamorgan will face off against Surrey in a South Group fixture. The game will take place in Cardiff, adding to the excitement of the evening. Surrey is currently sitting in the second position while Glamorgan occupy the fourth slot.

Simultaneously, another South Group match will unfold in Canterbury as Kent locks horns with Essex. While Kent is placed seventh with four straight defeats, Essex is just one spot above them.

In the fourth match of the day, scheduled for 11:00 PM IST, Birmingham Bears will take on Derbyshire in a North Group clash. The game will be hosted in Birmingham, providing a fantastic opportunity for these teams to showcase their skills and earn valuable points.

Bears have been in the top positions since T20 Blast 2023 inception and are currently placed second. Derbyshire, meanwhile, are fifth with four wins in six matches.

Last but not least, the final match of the day is a South Group encounter between Hampshire and Somerset. Scheduled to commence at 11:30 PM IST, the match will be held in Southampton. Notably, Somerset are on top of the table while Hampshire are third.

Live Streaming Details for T20 Blast 2023 matches, June 7

Lancashire vs Worcestershire at Blackpool, North Group, at 9:30 PM IST. (Live on Fancode for free)

Glamorgan vs Surrey at Cardiff, South Group, at 11:00 PM IST

Kent vs Essex at Canterbury, South Group, at 11:00 PM IST. (Live on Fancode & Sony Sports Network)

Birmingham Bears vs Derbyshire at Birmingham, North Group, at 11:00 PM IST.

Hampshire vs Somerset at Southampton, South Group, at 11:30 PM IST.

