T20 Blast 2023: Live streaming details for matches on Day 5, May 27

On May 27, Lancashire and Nottinghamshire of the North Group will clash at Manchester's Old Trafford stadium in the T20 Blast 2023. Lancashire has already played two matches this season, winning both, and currently sits at the top of the group with an impressive net run rate (NRR) of 2.391.

Nottinghamshire started their T20 Blast campaign with a triumph against Derbyshire, marking a successful beginning to their tournament journey.

As the only game of the day, this encounter promises to be an exciting battle between two strong teams. Lancashire will look to maintain their winning momentum to make a three-win streak, while Nottinghamshire will be determined to continue their momentum.

All eyes will be on the dynamic duo of Luke Wood and Luke Wells, as they strive to continue their stellar performances and make a significant impact in the match. Wood and Wells have been standout performers for Lancashire so far. Notably, Wood is leading the bowling charts even after multiple matches winded up.

Wood has impressed with his bowling skills, taking important wickets with his accurate and deceptive deliveries. Wells, on the other hand, has showcased his batting prowess, consistently scoring runs at a rapid pace, putting pressure on the opposition. Their contributions have played a vital role in Lancashire's success in the tournament thus far.

For Nottinghamshire, the spotlight will be on players like Colin Munro, Alex Hales, and Joe Clarke as they take charge of their batting lineup. Meanwhile, Shaheen Afridi will be the focus of their bowling attack, with fans eagerly anticipating his impressive performance on the field.

Live streaming details for Day 4 matches of T20 Blast 2023

The Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire match will be exclusively live-streamed on Fancode. Fans in India can enjoy the match for free by tuning in to Fancode.

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire at Old Trafford Ground in Manchester, 11 pm IST (Live on Fancode)

