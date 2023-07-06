T20 Blast 2023: Live streaming details for matches on July 6 & 7

The knockout phase of the 2023 Vitality Blast Competition is all set to get underway starting on July 6. The knockout phase will comprise four Quarter Finals, which will be played on July 6 and July 7 respectively. Quarter Final 1 will kickstart on July 6, whereas Quarter Final 2, 3, and 4 will be played on July 7.

The mighty Warwickshire will take on Essex in Quarter Final 1 match, which is scheduled to take place on July 6 at 11 PM IST. Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham will be hosting this iconic match. The game will be covered by the Fancode website and app.

Quarter Final 2 match will be played between Lancashire and Surrey on July 7 at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. The blockbuster contest will unfold at 11 PM IST and will be live-streamed on the Fancode website and app.

Quarter Final 3 match between Somerset and Nottinghamshire will take place at Country Cricket Ground in Taunton from 11 PM IST. This match will also be live-streamed on the Fancode website and app.

Quarter Final 4 match will get underway between Hampshire and Worcestershire at Saint Mary's Stadium in Southampton. The game is scheduled to start at 11:30 PM IST. This will be the only quarter-final game that will not be covered on Fancode Website and app.

Live Streaming Details for matches on July 6 & 7 of the T20 Blast 2023

Three out of four quarter-final matches will be live-streamed on the Fancode website and app. Only the 4th quarter-final match featuring Hampshire and Worcestershire will not be streamed online.

July 6 - Warwickshire vs Essex at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, 11 PM IST (Live on Fancode)

July 7 - Lancashire vs Surrey at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, 11 PM IST (Live on Fancode)

July 7 - Somerset vs Nottinghamshire at Country Cricket Ground in Taunton, 11 PM IST (Live on Fancode)

July 7 - Hampshire vs Worcestershire at Saint Mary's Stadium in Southampton, 11:30 PM IST (Not available on Fancode)

Poll : 0 votes