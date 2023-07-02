T20 Blast 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Bell Drummond's and Ben Green's positions unaffected – Updated after Day 27

As the T20 Blast 2023 proceeded to Day 27, the only match that took place was between Gloucestershire and Sussex. This South Group fixture was played at The 1st Central County Ground Hove and witnessed Gloucestershire coming at the top.

Sussex, on winning the toss, elected to bat first. They compiled 160 in 20 overs sparing a wicket. The total combined efforts from Michael Burgess's 64* and Harrison Ward's 54. Thanks to the special bowling of Graeme van Buuren who picked two only for 13 runs.

Although David Payne, Ajeet Dayle, and Tom Smith too plucked two of Sussex's batters, their economies surpassed eight. While defending, Sussex could not stop the run flow as Gloucestershire adhered to fine batting.

With the help of Grant Roelofsen's 30 and Ben Charlesworth's 34, following some decent contributions from the middle-order batters, Gloucestershire were able to complete the target in 16.5 overs. They also saved five wickets to win sparing 19 balls.

As a result of the win, Gloucestershire have climbed up a spot and are now placed seventh. They have five wins under their belt out of 13 played with an NRR of -0.873. Sussex, meanwhile, have retained sixth place with six wins out of 14 played.

Bell Drummond continues leading the batting charts

Trent Rockets Men v London Spirit Men - The Hundred

As a result of today's match between Gloucestershire and Sussex, the top three positions in the batting chart are unaffected. Bell Drummond of Kent continues leading the chart with 600 runs from 13 innings.

On second, James Vince of Hampshire sits with 583 runs from as many games, whereas, Yorkshire's Dawid Malan is next with 546 runs from 13 games.

Ben Green secures top place in bowling charts

Most Wickets list after Day 27

As far as bowling charts are concerned, the top three are once again unaffected as a result of GLO vs SUS. Ben Green of Somerset sits on the top with 26 wickets.

He is followed by Derbyshire's Zak Chappell who has 24 wickets to his name. Whereas, his teammate Zaman Khan is next with one wicket less.

Poll : 0 votes