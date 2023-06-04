T20 Blast 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sam Hain back among top 3 run-scorers – Updated after Day 12

In one of the two exhilarating matches that took place on June 3, Nottinghamshire emerged triumphant by 11 runs against Birmingham Bears in the T20 Blast 2023.

Nottinghamshire displayed their batting prowess by posting an imposing total of 214/3. It was powered by and impressive innings from Joe Clark, who scored 89, and Colin Munro, who contributed 87 runs.

Despite Sam Hain's valiant effort of 97 runs for Birmingham Bears, Nottinghamshire's bowlers, led by Shaheen Afridi and Jake Ball, with 3 wickets each, restricted their opponents to 203/9.

The exceptional batting performances of Nottinghamshire proved assertive, overshadowing Hain's heroics and securing a well-deserved victory for their team.

Meanwhile, the South group's Hampshire showed their dominance with a comprehensive 10-wicket triumph over Sussex.

Sussex struggled to make an impact, managing a total of just 144 runs with no notable batting contributions.

Hampshire's bowlers exhibited their superiority, with Liam Dawson and Scott Currie impressively claiming 2 wickets each, while the remaining bowlers fulfilled their roles effectively.

In the pursuit of 145, Hampshire's Ben McDermott and James Vince displayed exceptional batting skills, with McDermott scoring 65 runs and Vince remaining unbeaten on 71. Their partnership played a pivotal role as Hampshire comfortably reached the target with 31 balls to spare.

James Vince leads the batting charts; Sam Hain jumps three places to 3rd

James Vince of Hampshire showcased his batting prowess once again with a brilliant knock of 71 runs against Sussex, taking his total runs in the T20 Blast to 351 from 5 games.

As a result, Vince now leads the batting charts in the tournament. Derbyshire's Wayne Madsen, who was previously at the top, dropped to the second position with 348 runs from 5 innings.

Meanwhile, Sam Hain, who had slipped to the sixth position after the 11th day of the tournament, made a strong comeback with an impressive innings of 97 runs. Hain's performance propelled him to the third position in the batting charts, with him having accumulated 303 runs from six innings.

No change in the top wicket-takers list after Day 12

T20 Blast 2023 top wicket-takers

The top three positions in the bowling charts have remained unchanged after day 12 of the T20 Blast. Brett D'Oliveira continues to hold the top spot, having taken 11 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 8.81.

Pat Brown maintains his second position with 11 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 10.36. Similarly, Ben Green retains the third position, having also taken 11 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 10.36.

