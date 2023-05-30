T20 Blast 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sam Hain dropped to third, Luke Wood maintains top slot – Updated after Day 7

On day 7 in the T20 Blast 2023, five more matches had taken place, having implications on the points table. In the only South Group match of the day, Gloucestershire emerged victorious against Middlesex, winning by a narrow margin of 2 runs.

The Birmingham Bears dominated Lancashire, securing a 7-wicket victory with 34 balls remaining in the North Group fixture. In another North Group fixture, Worcestershire defeated Leicestershire by 33 runs, while Northamptonshire comfortably chased down Derbyshire's target, winning by 6 wickets with 12 balls to spare.

Nottinghamshire emerged victorious in a close encounter against Durham, winning by 5 wickets with 4 balls remaining. These results caused significant changes in the team standings and impacted the individual batting and bowling performance standings.

Sam Hain down to third in the batting charts

After the conclusion of Day 6 in the T20 Blast 2023, Sam Hain of Birmingham Bears held the position of the top run scorer in the tournament. However, by the end of Day 7, he had dropped to the third position with a total of 156 runs from three matches.

Daryl Mitchell of Lancashire has moved up to the second position, increasing his tally from 141 runs in three innings to 159 runs in four innings.

Meanwhile, Derbyshire's Madsen occupies the top position in the leading run-scorers standings. He currently has 168 runs from three innings.

Luke Wood maintains first position on the bowling charts

Luke Wood of Lancashire continues to showcase his exceptional performance as the top wicket-taker in the T20 Blast 2023. With an impressive tally of eight wickets from three matches, Wood has maintained an outstanding average of 8.87 after Day 7.

On the other hand, Nathan Sowter, who held the third position in the wicket-taking charts after Day 6, has been replaced by Dan Douthwaite in the third position.

However, there has been a further change as Danny Briggs joins the leaderboard with seven wickets and is at the second position. Despite both Briggs and Douthwaite having the same number of wickets, their positions are different based on their averages and economies.

