T20 Blast 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sam Hain and Luke Wood stay on top – Updated after Day 6

After the completion of Day 6 in the T20 Blast 2023, the batting and bowling stats have undergone a noticeable shift. Spectacular performances have reshaped the leaderboards, with new names emerging as dominant forces with the bat and ball.

In the first match on Sunday, May 28, Durham posted a formidable total of 217 runs. Alex Lees played a crucial 90-run knock while Ollie Robinson contributed 64 runs. Yorkshire's bowlers struggled to make an impact and managed to take only three wickets throughout the innings.

In their chase, Yorkshire fell short and ended their innings at 189 runs, with no individual batter crossing 39 runs. Durham's bowlers performed exceptionally well, taking seven wickets in all. Ben Raine was the stand-out bowler with three wickets. With their effective run-stopping efforts, Durham emerged victorious by a margin of 28 runs.

Moving on to the second match of the day, Surrey batted first and scored 149 runs. However, they struggled to build significant partnerships, with none of their batters surpassing 29 runs. Somerset's bowlers, particularly Tymal Mills and Ravi Bopara, were exceptional, with Mills taking two wickets and Bopara picking up three wickets.

In response, Somerset's Tom Alsop contributed 51 runs, and Michael Burgess scored 48, helping Somerset reach the target with just one ball to spare. Sunil Narine and Daniel Worrall shone for Somerset, both picking up two wickets.

In the third match of the day, Glamorgan batted first against Somerset. Eddie Byrom's contribution of 42 runs helped Glamorgan reach a total of 153 runs. Somerset's Roelof van der took three wickets, while Lewis Gregory, secured two wickets.

Somerset's Tom Banton played a crucial inning, scoring 54 runs, and the remaining batsmen also made decent contributions as Somerset achieved victory by four wickets. Glamorgan's Dan Douthwaite was their top performer with three wickets.

Sam Hain still leads the batting charts

Sam Hain of Birmingham Bears maintained his dominance as the top run scorer even after the conclusion of Day 6, amassing an impressive total of 148 runs from two matches. Hain's contribution of 65 runs in the recent game played a crucial role in his team's success.

Daryl Mitchell of Lancashire held onto the second position with 141 runs from three innings, displaying his talent with an outstanding unbeaten score of 85 against Nottinghamshire.

Madsen was displaced from the third spot as Alex Lees, the captain of Durham, secured third place with 127 runs from two innings.

Luke Wood preserves the top slot in the bowling charts

Luke Wood of Lancashire remains the standout performer as the top wicket-taker in the tournament, with an impressive tally of eight wickets from three matches at an outstanding average of 8.87. His consistent ability to take crucial wickets has been instrumental in his team's success.

Meanwhile, Nathan Sowter drops to third position with five wickets, making way for Dan Douthwaite, who now holds the second position with seven wickets from two innings.

