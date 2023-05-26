T20 Blast 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Day 3

Following their second consecutive win of the T20 Blast 2023, Lancashire has maintained their position at the top of the points table for the North Group, accumulating 4 points and boasting an impressive net run rate of 2.391.

On the other hand, Leicestershire, who faced Lancashire in their last match and suffered a defeat, currently sits in the seventh position with only one game played so far and a net run rate of -4.180.

In the North Group of the T20 Blast 2023, Warwickshire occupies the second spot with two wins under their belt, while Worcestershire holds the third position. Both teams have shown promising performances in the early stages of the tournament.

Vitality Blast 2023 South Group Points Table Middlesex v Surrey CCC - Vitality Blast T2 Middlesex v Surrey CCC - Vitality Blast T20

Meanwhile, in the South Group, Surrey has climbed to the second position after securing a victory in their opening match against Middlesex. Surrey now has two points and a commendable net run rate of 3.650. On the contrary, Middlesex currently finds themselves in the fifth position with a negative run rate of -3.650.

Leading the T20 Blast 2023 South Group is Somerset, who emerged victorious in their opening match against Hampshire. Somerset's strong performance has propelled them to the top of the group standings, setting a positive tone for their campaign in the T20 Blast 2023.

Surrey and Lancashire triumph in T20 Blast 2023

Middlesex v Surrey CCC - Vitality Blast T20

On May 25, Lancashire secured an eight-wicket win over Leicestershire. The Leicestershire team struggled during their batting innings, posting a modest total of 99 runs without any standout performances.

The bowlers from Lancashire, particularly Saqib Mehmood and Luke Wood, shone brightly by picking up three wickets each. In the chase, Lancashire's opener Phil Salt contributed 28 runs, while Steven Croft added 46* at third position, guiding their team to victory in just 11.3 overs.

In the second match of the day, Middlesex faced Surrey, with Surrey coming out on top with a convincing 73-run win. Middlesex's Tom Helm stood out with an impressive three-wicket haul, although he conceded 38 runs in the process. The rest of the Middlesex bowlers also struggled to contain Surrey's batting lineup.

Surrey amassed a formidable total of 199 runs, thanks to strong contributions from the Curran brothers. Sam Curran hit 68 off 47, while Tom Curran slammed 50 off 33. In the chase, Middlesex once again faltered as Max Holden emerged as the highest scorer with 43 runs.

Middlesex eventually collapsed at 126 runs. Surrey's bowlers, Gus Atkinson and Will Jacks, were the standout performers with their three-wicket hauls, successfully defending their team's total.

Poll : 0 votes