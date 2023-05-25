T20 Blast 2023: How did the international stars fare on Day 1 of the league?

The T20 Blast 2023 got off to a flying start as both matches in North Group took place at Edgbaston in Birmingham. In the first game, Lancashire beat Derbyshire by four wickets. In the other game on Saturday, Warwickshire beat Yorkshire by 34 runs.

On that note, here is how the international stars performed on Day 1 of the T20 Blast 2023:

Haider Ali (Derbyshire)

Pakistan batter Haider Ali failed to perform for Derbyshire in their match against Lancashire. He got out for a golden duck after Luke Wood trapped him plumb in front.

Daryl Mitchell (Lancashire)

Mitchell's knock helped Lancashire get off to a winning start

Daryl Mitchell had a reasonable day for Lancashire. He couldn't pick up a wicket after finishing with figures of 4-0-31-0. But, he scored 31 runs off 19 balls with three fours and one six before George Scrimshaw dismissed him.

Colin de Grandhomme (Lancashire)

Colin de Grandhomme scored 19 runs off 17 balls with one six before a slower delivery from Zaman Khan accounted for his wicket.

Matthew Parkinson (Lancashire)

Matthew Parkinson didn't had the best outing for Lancashire, after he leaked 26 runs in the two overs. He will be looking to make amends in the next game.

Zaman Khan (Derbyshire)

Zaman Khan finished with figures 4-0-41-2 for Derbyshire in their match against Lancashire. He dismissed George Bell and Colin de Grandhomme.

Paul Stirling (Warwickshire)

Paul Stirling of Warwickshire scored only 10 runs off 12 balls before Matthew Revis got his prized wicket.

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Chris Woakes took two wickets for Warwickshire

Woakes struggled with the bat scoring four runs off seven balls. But he got the wickets of Adam Lyth and Shan Masood to finish with figures of 4-0-34-2.

Dom Bess (Yorkshire)

Dom Bess finished with figures of 2-0-19-1 and he got the wicket of Dan Mousley. Bess scored 42* runs off 28 balls with four fours and one six.

Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Jonny Bairstow could not continue his good form as he fell to Henry Brookes after scoring seven runs off six balls.

Shan Masood (Yorkshire)

Shan Masood scored five runs off six balls for Yorkshire before Chris Woakes accounted for his wicket.

Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)

Dawid Malan scored 43 runs off 29 balls with four fours and two sixes, and was the top batter for Yorkshire.

Danny Briggs (Warwickshire)

Danny Briggs bowled two overs and gave away only 15 runs. But he couldn't pick up a wicket.

