T20 Blast 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Day 11

A total of eight T20 Blast 2023 matches were played on Friday, June 2, with four matches taking place in the North Group and the other four in the South Group. These matches resulted in significant changes in the standings of each group.

Warwickshire slipped to second spot in the North Group points table after their first defeat against Derbyshire. Their net run rate (NRR) stands at 1.134. Meanwhile, Derbyshire, after securing back-to-back victories following their initial three losses, now hold the fifth position in the standings.

Worcestershire, having won all four of their matches, have claimed the top spot with an impressive NRR of 1.345. Nottinghamshire, who suffered a defeat, have fallen to seventh position, having won two out of three matches with an NRR of -0.454.

Leicestershire's losing streak has placed them at the bottom of the South Group table, while Northamptonshire sit one spot above them with two wins out of five matches but an inferior NRR of -0.692.

Following their third consecutive loss, Lancashire have dropped to fourth position. Durham, who defeated Lancashire, now hold third spot with three wins out of four matches.

Somerset at the top of the points table in South Group of Vitality T20 Blast 2023

In the South Group, Somerset are leading the table. They have won five consecutive games and boast a net run rate of 2.475. Middlesex, meanwhile, are languishing at the bottom of the table after straight defeats.

Surrey, despite their defeat to Gloucestershire, hold the second position with an NRR of 1.136, having suffered two defeats out of five matches. Gloucestershire, with their second win, climbed from seventh to fifth place in the standings.

Glamorgan, after their victory over Kent, secure the third spot with an NRR of 0.240 and three wins to their name, while Kent find themselves in seventh place with three consecutive losses and just one win.

Updated points table in T20 Blast 2023

Essex faced their first defeat in the T20 Blast 2023 against Hampshire. Hampshire occupy fourth position, while Essex settled for sixth spot. Both teams have two wins to their credit in the tournament so far.

