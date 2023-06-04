T20 Blast 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Day 12

On June 3, only two matches took place in the T20 Blast. In the North Group, Warwickshire faced Nottinghamshire; while in the South Group, Hampshire took on Sussex. These matches had an impact on the standings of each group, although the changes were not significant and did not affect the top two positions.

In the match between Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire, the latter emerged victorious, propelling them to the 5th position in the North Group. With 6 points from 3 wins and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.279, they surpassed Derbyshire, who now occupy the 6th position.

T20 Blast 2023 North Group Points Table

However, Yorkshire slipped from 6th to 7th in the standings due to the outcome of Saturday's game. Despite the loss, Warwickshire retained their 2nd position with an impressive NRR of 0.867, having won 4 out of 6 matches. Worcestershire remained at the top of the table with a perfect record of 4 wins out of 4 matches.

In the South Group fixture between Sussex and Hampshire, the latter emerged as the winners. As a result, Hampshire went up to the 3rd position, replacing Glamorgan, with an NRR of 0.910 and 3 wins out of 5 matches. Glamorgan slipped to 4th place in the standings.

T20 Blast 2023 South Group points table

The losing team of the day, Sussex, retained the 8th position with only 1 win out of 4 matches and an NRR of -0.919. Somerset continues to lead the table in the South Group with a fine record of 5 wins out of 5 matches.

Nottinghamshire and Hampshire register victories on Day 12 of T20 Blast 2023

Hampshire Hawks v Middlesex - Vitality Blast T20

Nottinghamshire emerged victorious by 11 runs in a thrilling match against Birmingham Bears. Nottinghamshire posted a formidable total of 214/3, with Joe Clark scoring 89 runs and Colin Munro contributing 87 runs.

Despite Sam Hain's valiant 97-run innings for Birmingham Bears, Nottinghamshire's bowlers, especially Shaheen Afridi and Jake Ball, with 3 wickets each, restricted their opponents to 203/9. Nottinghamshire's total proved decisive, as their strong batting performances outweighed Hain's efforts, securing the victory for their team.

Hampshire registered a comprehensive 10-wicket victory over Sussex in their T20 Blast encounter. Sussex managed to score 144 runs, with no notable batting performances.

Hampshire's bowlers showcased their supremacy, with Liam Dawson and Scott Currie taking two wickets each, while the rest of the bowlers played their part effectively. In the chase, Hampshire's Ben McDermott and James Vince displayed remarkable batting prowess, with McDermott scoring 65 runs and Vince contributing an unbeaten 71.

Their partnership helped Hampshire achieve the target of 145 with 31 balls remaining, securing a convincing 10-wicket win over Sussex.

