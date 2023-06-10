T20 Blast 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Day 17

The 17th day of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 saw a total of eight games being played across eight venues. There were four North Group fixtures and as many South Group fixtures and there has been movement in the points table of both groups.

Nottinghamshire beat Derbyshire in a close-fought contest to retain their top position in the points table of North Group. They have won seven games out of eight and sit at the top of the table with 14 points to their name.

Warwickshire and Yorkshire have won five games each and the net run rate separates them. Warwickshire are placed at the second position with a net run rate of +0.778 as compared to +0.205 of Yorkshire.

Worcestershire, Durham, and Lancashire follow Yorkshire in the points table. All three teams have eight points each. Derbyshire lost their fifth game of the competition and are placed seventh. Northamptonshire sit below Derbyshire with an inferior net run rate.

Leicestershire registered their second win of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 to take their points tally to four. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table of North Group.

Somerset beat Gloucestershire to jump to the top spot in the South Group

Updated Points Table of South Group after Day 17 - T20 Blast

A solid all-around effort from Somerset saw them defeat Gloucestershire comprehensively by 80 runs. With this win, they have taken their points tally to 14 and sit pretty at the top of the points table in South Group. They have won seven games so far and lost only a single game. Surrey follow Somerset, having won six games out of eight.

Hampshire and Essex both have 10 points each and follow Surrey in the points table of South Group. Hampshire have a net run rate of +0.571 as opposed to +0.144 of Essex. Glamorgan sit below Essex with eight points under their belt.

Gloucestershire suffered a heavy loss and it dented their net run rate. They slip to the sixth position and have a net run rate of -0.933. Kent and Sussex have four points each and follow Gloucestershire in the points table.

Middlesex are yet to win a single game in the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 and continue to reel at the bottom of the points table of South Group. They have a net run rate of -1.368.

Poll : 0 votes