T20 Blast 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Day 18

Day 18th of the T20 Blast 2023 witnessed eight thrilling fixtures, distributed evenly among North and South Groups. As a result, it caused a significant change in the points table of both groups.

The first match of the day saw Warwickshire come out victorious against Worcestershire. Consequently, they are propelled from second to first position with an NRR of 0.812, having six out of nine wins. Worcestershire have dropped down two places and are now sixth with four wins and an NRR of 0.293.

T20 Blast 2023 South Group standings

Another match saw Kent and Middlesex from South Group facing off. Unluckily, it was the ninth straight defeat for the Middlesex, and they continue to hit the bottom place with no wins in this edition.

Somerset and Surrey faced in the third match, which saw Surrey winning by 28 runs. This win places Surrey at the top of the points table with wins in seven out of nine games and an NRR of 1.847. Somerset have dropped down a slot and are now second with an NRR of 1.648 and as many wins as Surrey.

The fourth match of the day was played between Lancashire and Northamptonshire, seeing Lancashire securing a victory by 35 runs. It has propelled them to fourth place with an NRR of 0.511 and five wins under their belt. While Northampton maintained eighth place with three out of nine wins.

Leicestershire and Yorkshire competed in another match of the day, seeing Leicestershire registering their seventh defeat. It places them at the bottom of the points table. While Yorkshire are placed second with six wins out of nine played, and an NRR of 0.290.

T20 Blast 2023 North Group standings

Durham and Derbyshire were next to battle it out, and the day witnessed a tie between them. As a result of this match, both Durham and Derbyshire have retained their fifth and seventh positions, respectively.

Another South Group fixture of the day saw Sussex locking horns with Hampshire. Sussex were lucky enough to turn out victorious by six runs. Since it was their second win, they continue to it at the second-last slot. While Hampshire are the fourth-placed side with five wins.

The last match of Day 18 was between Essex and Glamorgan saw the former chasing down the target of 176 in the last over. The win placed Essex third on the points table with an NRR of 0.371, while Glamorgan are fifth with four victories.

Which team registered victories on Day 18 of T20 Blast 2023?

In the first match of the day, Bears outclassed Worcestershire at Worcester by 21 runs while it was Kent to come at the top against Middlesex by 13 runs at Lord's.

In the third match of the day, Surrey gave hard times to Somerset, winning it by 28 runs. Whereas, Lancashire won by 35 runs versus Northamptonshire in the fourth match of the day.

The fifth match of the day saw Yorkshire defeating Leicestershire by eight wickets while Durham vs Derbyshire saw a tie. Sussex won by six runs in a close battle vs Hampshire, and Essex proved their mettle by four wickets facing off Glamorgan.

