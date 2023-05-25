T20 Blast 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Day 2

After their convincing victory over Hampshire in the T20 Blast 2023, Somerset has taken the top spot in the points table of the North group. They currently hold two points and boast an impressive net run rate of 4.195.

Kent, who emerged victorious in their opener against Gloucestershire, are currently in second place with two points and a net run rate of 2.943. Gloucestershire, the losing team in the group, is positioned third with zero points and a net run rate of -2.943, while Hampshire sits in fourth place with zero points and a net run rate of -4.195.

In the South group, Worcestershire is occupying the second position with a net run rate of 0.750 and two points. Northamptonshire, on the other hand, is currently placed fifth with zero points and a net run rate of -0.750.

Worcestershire, Kent, and Somerset secure wins in T20 Blast 2023

Vitality T20 Blast 2023 South Group Points Table

In the match between Kent and Gloucestershire, Jack Taylor's team won the toss and chose to bat first. They managed to score 113 runs, losing all their wickets. Unfortunately, there were no notable batting performances except for Chris Dent's contribution of 55 runs.

Kent bowlers Michael Hogan (three wickets), Jack Leaning, Kane Richardson, and Grant Stewart (2 wickets each), delivered remarkable performances. In response, Kent's batters chased down the target in just 13.3 overs, losing only three wickets. Jordan Cox emerged as the top scorer, impressively contributing 38 runs off just 17 balls in the middle order.

In the Northamptonshire versus Worcestershire match, Brett D'Oliveira's team chose to bat first after winning the toss. They scored 196 runs, with Adam Hose's contribution of 66 runs being crucial.

However, the remaining batsmen couldn't make significant contributions, resulting in an average batting performance. Northamptonshire's bowlers tried to take wickets but struggled with economies. Tom Taylor stood out with three wickets.

In their batting innings, Northamptonshire could only manage 181/8 in 20 overs as Worcestershire's bowlers restricted the run flow. Despite a good start by Ricardo Vasconcelos and Chris Lynn, they fell short of the target by 15 runs. Brett D'Oliveira and Usama Mir took three wickets each, playing key roles in Worcestershire's victory.

Grassroots Cricket @grassrootscric



He earlier hit 20* off just 7 deliveries



#Blast23 Usama Mir strikes in his first over for WorcestershireHe earlier hit 20* off just 7 deliveries Usama Mir strikes in his first over for Worcestershire 🎯He earlier hit 20* off just 7 deliveries 🔥#Blast23 https://t.co/F7uWkzdhZY

In the Hampshire versus Somerset contest, Somerset won the toss and elected to field. Hampshire had a disappointing batting performance, managing to score only 74 runs before losing all their wickets. Ben Green and Craig Overton bowled exceptionally well, both taking three wickets each.

During Somerset's batting, opener Tom Banton played a crucial role, scoring 40 runs and single-handedly contributing to more than half of the target. Although Will Smeed was dismissed early, the Tom duo took charge and finished the match. Hampshire's bowlers were able to pick up only two wickets in the match.

Somerset Cricket 🏏 @SomersetCCC



The brilliant Craig Overton reacts to an 8-wicket victory tonight!



#WeAreSomerset

#SOMvHAM

@WPAinsurance "It was up there as one of our best bowling and fielding displays since I became part of the team"The brilliant Craig Overton reacts to an 8-wicket victory tonight! "It was up there as one of our best bowling and fielding displays since I became part of the team"The brilliant Craig Overton reacts to an 8-wicket victory tonight! #WeAreSomerset #SOMvHAM @WPAinsurance https://t.co/15wbEO19gR

Poll : 0 votes