T20 Blast 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Day 5

After defeating Nottinghamshire in their recent encounter, Lancashire of the North Group has secured three consecutive wins. This impressive winning streak has propelled them to the top of the North Group's points table, accumulating six points.

On the other hand, Nottingham, who began their campaign with a victory, currently finds themselves in fifth place with two points.

Vitality Blast 2023 North Group Points Table

In the North Group, the Birmingham Bears hold the second position, having secured two wins so far. While Worcestershire currently sits in third place.

There were no changes in the South Group standings at the conclusion of Day 5. Surrey occupy the first position following a successful start to their campaign. With two points in their pocket, they boast an impressive net run rate of 2.850.

Vitality Blast 2023 South Group Points Table

In the second place of the South Group standings is Somerset, who kicked off their T20 Blast 2023 journey with a win and maintained the streak. They have an NRR of 2.506 with two points and are followed by Kent, who have won one out of two games so far.

Lancashire defeat Nottinghamshire in T20 Blast 2023

Notts Outlaws v Derbyshire Falcons - Vitality Blast T20

In the match between Lancashire and Nottinghamshire, Lancashire batted first and scored a formidable total of 208 runs for the loss of four wickets. Nottinghamshire's bowlers struggled to make a significant impact, with Samit Patel being the most successful with two wickets.

However, he conceded plenty of runs. Conor McKerr and Shaheen Afridi managed to pick up one wicket each but had economy rates of over 10.

Lancashire's Luke Wood displayed his bowling prowess and took two more wickets in the Nottinghamshire innings, bringing his total to eight wickets in the match. This outstanding performance helped him retain the top position in the bowling charts. Saqib Mehmood and Luke Wells also chipped in with one wicket each.

In Nottinghamshire's chase, Colin Munro emerged as the top scorer for his team, contributing 60 runs. However, Nottinghamshire fell short of the target, reaching 186 for the loss of five wickets but running out of balls. The team's openers failed to make a significant contribution, while middle-order batsmen Tom Moores and Steven Mullaney both scored 41 runs each.

Despite Nottinghamshire's efforts, they couldn't chase down the target set by Lancashire and finished with a score of 186/5, falling short by 22 runs.

