T20 Blast 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Day 6

Somerset continue to hold the top position in the T20 Blast South Group table after securing their third consecutive victory.

Somerset's latest match saw them triumph over Glamorgan, boosting their points tally to six. Surrey, who had previously surpassed Somerset, has slipped to second place following their defeat to Sussex on Sunday, May 28, leaving them with four points.

Vitality Blast 2023 South Group Points Table

Kent remains steady in third place with two points and a net run rate of 0.496, unaffected by the recent developments. Despite their loss, Glamorgan holds the fourth position with a net run rate of 0.402. Sussex, the victors over Surrey, now sit in fifth place with two points.

In the North Group, the only match played on Sunday was between Durham and Yorkshire. The former emerged victorious, propelling them to the second position in the points table, just behind table-toppers Lancashire.

Vitality Blast 2023 North Group Points Table

Durham has achieved back-to-back wins, accumulating four points in total. On the other hand, Yorkshire's unfortunate streak continues as they suffered their third consecutive defeat of the season. As a result, Yorkshire has slipped to the sixth position on the points table and remains without any points thus far.

Durham, Sussex, and Somerset triumph in T20 Blast 2023

Surrey CCC v Sussex Sharks - Vitality Blast T20

Durham posted a formidable total of 217 runs in the first match. Alex Lees (90) and Ollie Robinson (64) played crucial innings for Durham. Yorkshire's bowlers struggled, managing only three wickets.

Yorkshire fell short in their chase, ending their innings at 189 with no individual batter crossing 39 runs. Durham's bowlers took seven wickets, with Ben Raine standing out with a notable performance of three wickets. Ultimately, Durham emerged victorious by a margin of 28 runs, thanks to their strong bowling and effective run-stopping efforts.

In the second match of the day, Surrey batted first and managed to score 149 runs. The Somerset bowlers, particularly Tymal Mills and Ravi Bopara, were exceptional, with Mills taking two wickets and Bopara picking up three wickets. None of the Surrey batters could surpass 29 runs individually.

In response, Somerset's Tom Alsop contributed 51 runs, while Michael Burgess scored 48, helping Somerset reach the target with just one ball to spare. Although Surrey's bowlers performed well in restricting runs, they fell short by the margin of just one ball. Sunil Narine and Daniel Worrall shone for Somerset, both picking up 2 wickets.

In the third match of the day, Glamorgan batted first against Somerset. Eddie Byrom's 42 runs helped Glamorgan reach a total of 153 runs.

Somerset's Roelof van der took three wickets, while Lewis Gregory performed exceptionally well and picked two wickets. Somerset's Tom Banton played crucial innings, scoring 54 runs and solidifying the team's score.

The remaining batsmen also contributed decently as Somerset achieved victory a four-wicket victory with 31 balls remaining. Dan Douthwaite was Glamorgan's top performer with three wickets.

