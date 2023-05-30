T20 Blast 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Day 7 (29th May)

In the solitary South group match of T20 Blast 2023 on May 29, Middlesex suffered their third consecutive defeat, leaving them second to last in the points table with zero points. They are narrowly ahead of Essex who are yet to begin their campaign.

South Group Points Table

Gloucestershire, on the other hand, secured their first win on the seventh day of the tournament, elevating them to the sixth position with two points. Somerset, meanwhile, continue to lead the group standings, followed by Surrey.

After four North group fixtures, significant changes took place in the standings. Birmingham Bears, Worcestershire, Northamptonshire, and Nottinghamshire emerged victorious against Lancashire, Leicestershire, Derbyshire, and Durham, respectively.

North Group Points Table

Lancashire, who were previously at the top of the table, have now dropped to third place. Meanwhile, Birmingham Bears, who initially held the top spot, have reclaimed their position with three wins in as many matches. They have accumulated six points with an impressive net run rate of 1.824.

Lancashire, despite having six points, now possesses a net run rate of 0.812. Worcestershire, another undefeated team in the group, hold the second position with six points and a net run rate of 0.859.

Leicestershire find themselves at the bottom of the table as they are yet to secure a victory, while Derbyshire are third from the bottom without a win.

As a result of their triumphs, Northamptonshire and Nottinghamshire occupy the sixth and fifth positions, with one and two wins each, respectively. Durham currently sit in fourth place with two wins to their credit.

Birmingham Bears, Worcestershire, Northamptonshire, and Nottinghamshire triumph in T20 Blast 2023

After the completion of the seventh day in the T20 Blast 2023, a total of five matches had been played, resulting in victories for different teams.

In the South Group, Gloucestershire emerged triumphant against Middlesex in a closely contested match, securing a narrow two-run win.

The Birmingham Bears showcased their dominance over Lancashire, achieving a convincing seven-wicket victory with 34 balls to spare in the North Group game. Worcestershire emerged victorious over Leicestershire, emerging as winners by a margin of 33 runs.

In another match, Northamptonshire comfortably chased down Derbyshire's target, sealing a six-wicket win with 12 balls remaining. Nottinghamshire triumphed over Durham in a closely fought encounter, emerging as winners by five wickets with four balls to spare.

Poll : 0 votes