The nearly two-month-long T20 Vitality Blast tournament is about to come to a fairy-tale end on Saturday, July 15, with two semifinals and one final being played at Edgbaston Cricket Round in Birmingham.

It is going to be a huge day for the semifinalists who would be battling it out in the do-or-die contest. The first semifinal match will feature Essex and Hampshire locking horns at 3:30 PM IST. The other semifinal match will see intense rivals Somerset and Surrey go head-to-head at 7 PM IST.

The winner of the two matches will clash in the final, which gets underway at 11:15 PM IST. It will certainly be a long day of action for the cricket fans who will witness three back-to-back matches. Heightened drama, scintillating fireworks, and epic last-ball thrillers are surely on the cards as the top four teams from South Group Table will be in action one last time.

Hampshire has had the upper hand over Essex and managed to stay unbeaten against them throughout the season. When it comes to winning record, they have a slightly improved record with nine wins to their name.

They have been victorious in their last four games unlike Essex, who have been a tad bit scratchy. Only time will tell if Essex can prevail over Hampshire in the high-octane semifinal.

The second semifinal is not for the faint-hearted. Somerset have been in red-hot form throughout the season and have rolled over every single opposition that they faced. They have only lost two of their 12 games this season and have managed to bamboozle Surrey on two occasions successfully.

Surrey have been marginally behind and have the firepower needed to get past a strong Somerset side to secure a spot in the final.

Live streaming details for the semifinal and final matches of the 2023 T20 Vitality Blast

1st Sem-Final: Essex vs Hampshire at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, 3:30 PM IST (Live on Fancode)

2nd Sem-Final: Kent vs Somerset at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, 7 PM IST (Live on Fancode)

Final: TBD vs TBD at Trent Bridge at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, 11:15 PM IST (Live on Fancode)