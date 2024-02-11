"T20 cricket is child's play for this man"- Fans hail Glenn Maxwell for breathtaking 55-ball 120 in second T20I against West Indies

Australian star Glenn Maxwell continued to rewrite the T20I record book with a scintillating 120 off 55 deliveries in the second T20I against the West Indies in Adelaide.

Maxwell thrilled home fans with a fifth T20I century, reaching the landmark in only 50 balls. With the ton, Maxwell equaled Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's record for most three-figure scores in T20Is.

It was also the highest score by a batter at No.4 in T20Is, bettering the previous highest of 117 by Suryakumar Yadav against England in 2022.

Coming in to bat during the final over of the powerplay, Maxwell was immediately in his element. He demolished the West Indian attack with 12 fours and eight maximums.

The swashbuckling batter has been in red-hot form in white-ball cricket. After a sensational 2023 ODI World Cup that helped Australia clinch their sixth title, Maxwell scored a match-winning 104* off 48 balls in the third game of the following T20I series against India. It was also his second century in his last three T20Is.

With an overall T20I average and a strike rate of over 30 and 155, the veteran batter is arguably the best match-winner in the format.

Fans on Twitter hailed Maxwell and his incredible ball-striking abilities in the shortest format. Here are the best reactions:

"My parents are here in Adelaide as well" - Glenn Maxwell

Australia v West Indies - Men's T20I Series: Game 2

Glenn Maxwell expressed his delight at playing the knock against the West Indies with his parents present in Adelaide. His masterful innings propelled Australia to a massive 241/4 in their 20 overs in the second game.

The hosts posted a similar total of 213 in the opening T20I, but the Caribbean side almost chased it down, losing by only 11 runs.

Speaking to the broadcasters at the halfway stage of the second T20I, Maxwell reflected on his remarkable innings.

"It was good fun, that's for sure. Always good batting here, we saw in the Big Bash how good the wickets were during the tournament. The wicket was nice and true. I have always rely on my hand speed, worked for me today. Give myself the best chance always. My parents are here In Adelaide as well. Nice to play a positive knock," said Maxwell.

Despite another underwhelming season for the Melbourne Stars, Glenn Maxwell had an impressive BBL campaign, scoring 243 runs at an average of almost 35 and a strike rate of 173.57 in nine games.

West Indies are currently 42/1 in four overs in their bid to chase the mammoth score and stay alive in the three-match series.

