“T20 is an exhibition, Test cricket is an examination” - Clive Lloyd

Former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd reckons that too much T20 cricket is being played at the moment, adding that Test cricket deserved to get a bit more preference. He also batted for a minimum of three matches in a Test series.

Many former cricketers and experts have raised concern over the future of Test cricket in the wake of the growing popularity of T20 cricket and numerous franchise leagues springing up across the globe.

"At the moment probably they're having too many T20s and stuff. I'd like to see a little bit more Test cricket. And if you're playing Test cricket, I'd prefer three Test matches or five," the West Indies legend said at the Ekam Awards night in Kolkata on Thursday, January 11 as quoted by PTI.

The 1975 and 1979 ODI World Cup-winning skipper opined that it made little sense for teams to travel to another country to play only two Test matches.

"I don't think the West Indies should travel to Australia, 12,000 miles, for two Test matches. And it doesn't make sense. Like the other day, it's one-all (in India vs South Africa series). Now the other Test would have shown who was the better of the two teams,” Lloyd commented.

"I've said time and again that T20 is an exhibition, and Test cricket is an examination. Our youngsters seem to be getting this habit of trying to hit the ball out of the ground so that they can get a contract somewhere else. And I don't like that," the 79-year-old added.

Lloyd agreed that T20 cricket is quite exciting, but added that Test cricket must not suffer because of it.

“I don't think anything was wrong with the pitch” - Clive Lloyd on Cape Town surface

The Newlands pitch for the India-South Africa Test came under scanner after the match was over in 642 balls - the shortest Test match ever in history.

The ICC rated the pitch as "unsatisfactory". However, Lloyd did not find anything wrong with the wicket, pointing out that a batter, Aiden Markram, scored a hundred on it.

"I don't think anything was wrong with the pitch. Somebody made a hundred on that same pitch, on a wearing pitch, so I think it's just application. And I'm wondering if that had happened in India, with what they would have done to the ground persons," he said.

"You know, because if you lose in a day and a bit, the first thing they'll look at is the pitch. India had a turning pitch here the other day, and everybody said some terrible things about the pitch. If you're playing top-class cricket, you should be able to handle those sorts of things," Lloyd added.

South Africa were bundled for 55 on Day 1 of the Test, which India went on to win by seven wickets.

