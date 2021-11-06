T20 World Cup 2021: "It's not Rohit, Rahul or Kohli, but Jasprit Bumrah" - Aakash Chopra on Team India's most important player

Aakash Chopra believes Jasprit Bumrah is the most pivotal member of the Indian team. The former India cricketer lauded the unconventional pacer's performance during India's bowling effort against Scotland.

Bumrah returned figures of 2/10 in 3.4 overs as Team India bowled out Scotland for 85 runs in last evening's T20 World Cup 2021 encounter. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma then smashed the Scottish bowlers all over the park to help India register a convincing win.

While reflecting on India's bowling performance in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra picked Jasprit Bumrah as the linchpin of the Virat Kohli-led side. He said:

"Let's be honest, if this team suddenly looks half after removing just one player, it's not Rohit, Rahul or Kohli, but that guy is Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah is our insurance policy."

While praising Jasprit Bumrah for giving Team India the early breakthrough, the former opener also had a word of advice for the pacer. Chopra elaborated:

"Bumrah gave India an amazing start. Bumrah's story these days is that he either bowls the yorker or the slower one. He is exceptional, without doubt, but I still feel that some bowling can be done on a length, something that he can do but he is not doing at the moment."

Bumrah first castled Kyle Coetzer with a slower one. He came back to finish the Scotland innings by rocking back Mark Watt's stumps with a yorker.

"When Jasprit Bumrah and Jadeja work together, it feels you should not take any tension" - Aakash Chopra

Ravindra Jadeja was an able ally for Jasprit Bumrah

While speaking in glowing terms about Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, Aakash Chopra also had a word of praise for Ravichandran Ashwin. He stated:

"When Jasprit Bumrah and Jadeja work together, it feels you should not take any tension because you have kept a stranglehold on the batters. Ashwin also bowled well, there is no doubt about that."

The reputed commentator appreciated Mohammed Shami for scalping three wickets. Chopra observed:

"We should also talk about Mohammed Shami because he also took three wickets and there was a team hat-trick as well in the midst of that. He was absolutely nailing the yorkers. But Jaddu got the Player of the Match because he got the middle-order wickets while Shami caught the tail."

Scotland lost three wickets off the first three balls of the 17th over bowled by Shami. While the Indian pacer rattled the stumps of Calum MacLeod and Alasdair Evans off the first and third deliveries, Safyaan Sharif was run out by Ishan Kishan on the second ball.

