T20 World Cup 2021: "Pakistan openers' runs are more than all of their combined" - Aakash Chopra flags Australia's middle-order woes

Aakash Chopra has flagged Australia's batting woes ahead of today's semi-final against Pakistan in Dubai.

The former Indian opener, speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, remarked that Australia's success largely depends on opener David Warner's form. He noted how the combined runs of the Aussie middle order are less than that of Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, making their batting a huge concern.

Aakash Chopra said:

"Batting is a concern. Warner has returned to form, outstanding. When he does well, this team does well. Australia's success is directly entwined to Warner's form... Aaron Finch is blowing hot and cold. After him, they can send anyone at No. 3 - whether it's Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith or Glenn Maxwell - it won't matter in my opinion. Maxwell hasn't continued his form from the IPL, he hasn't even made 50 runs in this tournament. Then look at Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis - Pakistan's openers' runs are more than all of their combined."

David Warner has done most of the heavy lifting for his team, with 187 runs from five matches in the tournament at an average of just under 47. Apart from him and Aaron Finch, who has scored 130 runs so far, Australia's other five first-choice batters have scored a total of 246 runs - 18 fewer than Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's tally of 264.

Pakistan's new-ball bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Imad Wasim would like to use this to their advantage by getting the Australian openers out early and exposing the fragile middle order.

"Disciplined bowling troubles Pakistan" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra previews Australia's bowling attack.

Aakash Chopra also previewed Australia's bowling ahead of the high-octane clash. He picked Josh Hazlewood as the key bowler, saying his disciplined bowling is likely to trouble the Pakistani batters. He, however, also reproached the lackluster returns of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

Aakash Chopra said:

"Surprise, surprise, Josh Hazlewood has been their best pacer so far and I feel he'll do the same in this match as well. He bowls in the right areas and is a steady bowler - did well for CSK and is now doing well for Australia. Disciplined bowling troubles Pakistan a bit because they try to turn things around and the bowler who doesn't shift from his plans gets success. Pat Cummins has been OK. Mitchel Starc has been blowing hot and cold so I am a bit disappointed there."

The cricketer-turned-broadcaster added that the onus of tackling Australia's best bowler in the tournament, Adam Zampa, will lie on Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez. Aakash Chopra added:

"Adam Zampa is outstanding and he'll do well against Pakistan too. Hafeez and Shoaib Malik will have to do well to counter him. I am expecting them to neutralize Zampa's threat. Their fifth bowler Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell - they need to get four overs out of these three which they will."

The second semi-final will start at 7:30 PM IST in Dubai.

Edited by Samya Majumdar