T20 World Cup 2021: “He might even claim a hat-trick” - Aakash Chopra has high hopes from Australian pacer Mitchell Starc

Former India batter Aakash Chopra reckons Australian pacer Mitchell Starc could play a key role in the team’s T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. According to Chopra, Starc could even achieve something big, like a hat-trick.

The 31-year-old speedster will be a key component in Australia’s fast bowling unit, which also comprises Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Kane Richardson. Starc had figures of 1 for 30 and 0 for 14 in the two warm-up matches.

Picking Starc as one of his players to watch out for at the T20 World Cup 2021, Chopra said about the left-arm pacer:

“I feel Mitchell Starc will create some interesting memories. Memories that will last. He might even claim a hat-trick during this T20 World Cup. It won’t be surprising if he does that.”

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra further stated that Starc’s contribution during Australia’s campaign at the T20 World Cup 2021 will be vital to the team’s fortunes. He elaborated:

“We haven't seen Mitchell Starc much because he does not play in the IPL or even the Australian T20 team. In fact, the Australian T20 side hardly play together. But, as a team, I still rate Australia highly. In this current squad, I rate Mitchell Starc’s contribution highly. When we get to see some high quality bowling, it makes the game all that more interesting.”

Starc was part of a weakened Australian squad who were hammered 1-4 in both West Indies and Bangladesh.

“We have set out to win the World Cup” - Mitchell Starc

T20 World Cup @T20WorldCup The Men’s #T20WorldCup has always eluded @CricketAus .With their all-star squad, can they end their long wait for the cherished trophy?A deep dive on their history at the tournament, and their hopes at this event 👇 bit.ly/3DT4pMD The Men’s #T20WorldCup has always eluded @CricketAus.With their all-star squad, can they end their long wait for the cherished trophy?A deep dive on their history at the tournament, and their hopes at this event 👇 bit.ly/3DT4pMD

The T20 World Cup is one ICC trophy that has eluded Australia so far. They made it to the final in 2010 before losing to England. The team’s T20 form heading into the World Cup has also not been encouraging. They have lost five consecutive series’ in the format.

According to Starc, though, their past record in T20Is will not matter heading into the event. Speaking ahead of the T20 World Cup, he had told reporters:

“It’s a huge positive that we have got our full-strength team here available to us for the World Cup. Obviously we didn’t have that through the West Indies and Bangladesh. It’s no secret that we haven’t won a T20 World Cup so I’m looking forward to hopefully being a part of our first one. We have got our full-strength team available … it’s up to us now. We have set out to win the World Cup. We don’t want anything less.”

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau Adam Zampa says Australia's spinners like to operate under the radar, but come the #T20WorldCup , slow bowling will be thrust into the spotlight cricket.com.au/news/adam-zamp… Adam Zampa says Australia's spinners like to operate under the radar, but come the #T20WorldCup, slow bowling will be thrust into the spotlightcricket.com.au/news/adam-zamp…

Australia will begin their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign by taking on South Africa in Abu Dhabi on Friday, October 23.

