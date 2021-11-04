T20 World Cup 2021: "Ashwin's spell was sensational" - Aakash Chopra on India's bowling performance against Afghanistan

Aakash Chopra has spoken in glowing terms about Ravichandran Ashwin's penetrative and economical spell during India's bowling effort in their T20 World Cup 2021 win against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Ashwin came into India's playing XI because of Varun Chakravarthy's unavailability due to injury. The wily off-spinner registered figures of 4/14 in his four-over spell to help India register a thumping 66-run win.

While reflecting on India's bowling performance in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was particularly appreciative of the spell delivered by Ashwin. He elaborated:

"We saw Jaddu and Ashwin playing together in blue clothing after a long time. Both bowled very well. Ashwin's spell was sensational. The numbers are worth talking about. Ashwin gave just 14 runs in four overs and took two wickets."

The former India cricketer also praised Ravindra Jadeja for being an able ally for the off-spinner. Aakash Chopra explained:

"And those wickets were top-order wickets - Gulbadin Naib and Najibullah Zadran. Both are dangerous players and you got both of them out. Jaddu also gave 19 runs in three overs and took a wicket. So, seven overs between the two of them - 33 runs and three wickets. Well done, spin twin."

Ashwin and Jadeja last played a T20I together against the West Indies in July 2017. The Indian team relied more on wrist spinners like Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav in the intervening period.

"Shardul Thakur actually got hit a lot" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Shardul Thakur was taken to the cleaners

While lauding Mohammed Shami for being amongst the wickets, Aakash Chopra felt Shardul Thakur's place in the team could be up for grabs. He said:

"Shami had three wickets in his kitty. He got hit a little but Shardul Thakur actually got hit a lot. That's a question now you will have to start answering, whether you should play a third spinner instead of Shardul."

The reputed commentator reckons either Rahul Chahar or Varun Chakravarthy could replace Thakur in India's playing XI. Aakash Chopra observed:

"Hardik has started bowling a little, that's another big positive although he was expensive. He gave 23 runs in two overs and Shardul gave 31 in three. So there is a possibility that you play a third spinner, who can be Rahul Chahar or Varun Chakravarthy."

Team India might be better off playing three spinners considering the form of Thakur and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. However, it could be a risky option if they have to bowl second in the dewy conditions.

