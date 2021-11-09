T20 World Cup 2021: "Rohit Sharma ate luck instead of cornflakes with milk for his breakfast" - Aakash Chopra on India's chase

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Rohit Sharma led a charmed life at the start of his half-century during Team India's run chase in their T20 World Cup 2021 encounter against Namibia.

Sharma scored 56 runs off 37 deliveries and stitched together an 86-run opening wicket partnership with KL Rahul. The latter took India across the finish line in the company of Suryakumar Yadav after his opening partner's dismissal.

While reflecting on India's run chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra observed that Rohit Sharma had luck on his side. He elaborated:

"Rohit and Rahul played in a different fashion. Rohit Sharma ate luck instead of cornflakes with milk for his breakfast. He was getting dropped or the ball was falling short or in between two fielders."

However, the former India opener added that there was no looking back once Sharma's innings gathered momentum. Aakash Chopra said:

"I have never seen Rohit Sharma batting like this, generally, he bats fantastically. But after that when his wagon gathered pace, it became a fast local suddenly. It didn't stop at any station after that, only once at Churchgate where he got out."

Rohit Sharma struck seven fours and two sixes in his 56-run knock. He skied a slog off Jan Frylink's bowling and was caught by Zane Green, who ran in from behind the stumps.

"I have not seen anyone batting better than him" - Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul

Aakash Chopra pointed out that KL Rahul played some majestic shots

Aakash Chopra extolled KL Rahul for his breathtaking batting performance. He explained:

"But the guy who was batting at the other end, he is my favorite Indian batsman in T20 cricket. I have not seen anyone batting better than him. The sort of shots he plays, the scoop shot he plays, I am calling it the spoon shot."

The 44-year-old expressed hope that India's new coach Rahul Dravid would make the sublime stroke-maker bat in an aggressive fashion. Aakash Chopra observed:

"Then he hits straight down the ground or through covers. Spin, fast bowling, pull, drive, cut, punch - KL Rahul is amazing. Rahul Dravid will have to ensure that KL Rahul plays like this only even if he doesn't score runs for a while. KL Rahul could be the pivotal point around whom you can build your entire philosophy."

KL Rahul's unbeaten 54 was studded with four boundaries and two maximums. He played some sumptuous shots during his 36-ball effort.

