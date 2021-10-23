T20 World Cup 2021: Aakash Chopra picks India and Pakistan's playing 11s for Sunday's match

Aakash Chopra has predicted his probable playing XIs for the much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash on Sunday. The former opener answered each of the lingering questions on India's squad selections including Hardik Pandya's form, choice of spinners, and Shardul Thakur's place in the XI over Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Speaking about the Mumbai Indians' all-rounder, Aakash Chopra said India have made it clear via their recent warm-up matches that Hardik Pandya is a crucial cog in the team and won't be replaced irrespective of his contribution with the ball.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra remarked:

"The team has made it very clear that Hardik is a very important member and they'll go with him even if he's not bowling. It's a big call but this is what it is because you can't produce another all-rounder overnight. And let's be honest, Shardul Thakur will not replace him."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that he'll go with mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy as one of the spinners in his Indian playing XI if he's fit. If Chakravarthy is unavailable, he'll pick Rahul Chahar over Ravichandran Ashwin, at least for the match against Pakistan.

Aakash Chopra explained:

"...You want to play Varun Chakravarthy but there are questions over his fitness. He's a mystery spinner and the Pakistani's haven't played him yet. He could be that ace up your sleeve so I'll play him... If Varun doesn't play then Ashwin or Rahul Chahar? There are not many left-handers in the opposition. I am tilting towards Varun but if not him then Rahul Chahar. For this game, they might not go for Ashwin, just a feeling."

On the pace-bowling combination, Aakash Chopra said Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are sure starters. He also chose 'Lord' Shardul Thakur's X-factor skills over Bhuvneshwar Kumar's experience for the third seamer's spot.

Aakash Chopra asserted:

"Shami and Bumrah is a foregone conclusion. Another big question will be Shardul versus Bhuvi. If you go by pedigree and the ability to absorb pressure, you'll go with Bhuvi but he isn't in form. And Shardul has the wicket-taking ability and the wicket-taking luck, he's the 'Lord' so it's possible. I am picking the 'Lord'."

Aakash Chopra's Playing 11 for India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Aakash Chopra's Playing 11 for Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

"I feel India will play Rishabh Pant at no.4" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra talked about India's batting order as well. He believes Team India will likely play wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant at no.4 to get a left-hander to the crease early. The former cricketer said:

"I am tilting towards Suryakumar Yadav at four but I feel the Indian team will play Rishabh Pant at four to get that left-hander in the middle. SKY and Hardik will come next and then another left-hander in Ravindra Jadeja."

Aakash Chopra also asked India to use Ravindra Jadeja as the designated finisher over Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav because that would be the best way to utilize his form. He said:

"I think you can use 'Jaddu' better. I believe that if 3-4 overs are remaining in a match [while batting], forget about Hardik, forget about Surya and send Ravindra Jadeja because that is the time to utilize his form."

The India-Pakistan clash will commence at 7:30 PM IST in Dubai on Sunday.

