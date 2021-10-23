"The neighbors will make self-goals" - Aakash Chopra predicts the winner of the India-Pakistan clash 

Aakash Chopra has predicted the winner of the high-octane match between India and Pakistan on Sunday, which starts at 7:30 PM IST in Dubai.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, the former opener said that while Babar Azam's side have a "definite chance", they are likely to crumble under pressure from history and the occasion. Aakash Chopra backed India to be better prepared and make "fewer mistakes" to clinch their first two points in the competition.

Aakash Chopra said:

"Pakistan has a definite chance because it's a T20 game and one performance can change everything. But Pakistan is under a lot of pressure. That self-imposed pressure of the history, the occasion, I see Pakistan crumbling one more time under them. We talk about it, we also know it's an important match but the opposition takes a lot more pressure than us. I feel the neighbors will make self-goals, mistakes and in such games only the team that makes fewer mistakes wins... I am going for India to win this game."

India and Pakistan have clashed 12 times in World Cups (ODIs and T20Is combined) so far, with the former boasting a 12-0 record. Observers and pundits believe that Pakistani teams feel the pressure of this streak more than the Indians at every World Cup, which in turn, leads to an extension of the record.

Virat Kohli is an experienced captain, Babar Azam is still a bit unsure of his role: Aakash Chopra

The India-Pakistan match is also crucial for the two captains - Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. This is the first time both are leading their teams in a T20 World Cup and would want to get off to a good start.

Speaking about the difference in their leadership styles, Aakash Chopra said while Kohli is more experienced, Babar is still new to the job. He also observed that Babar is still a bit 'unsure' of his role, which shows in his penchant for sticking with veterans like Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez in the team.

He said:

"See, Kohli and Babar's captaincy styles differ because Kohli is captaining for a long time. Babar has just 1-1.5 years of experience and he's kept a lot of experienced guys with him which tells me that he's still a bit unsure and thinking like, 'I'll be better off with some support', he's leaning towards that. [But] one thing that's identical between the two is that they lead by example."

It remains to be seen how the contrasting styles will play out in the all-important game on Sunday.

