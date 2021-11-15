“They just kept getting better” - Ajit Agarkar hails Australia for spectacular chase in T20 World Cup 2021 final

Former India cricketer Ajit Agarkar lauded Australia for a “spectacular” batting performance against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 final on Sunday.

Chasing a challenging target of 173 to lift their maiden T20 World Cup crown, Australia cantered home in 18.5 overs with eight wickets in hand. Mitchell Marsh clobbered an unbeaten 77 off 50 balls while David Warner laid the foundation with a 38-ball 53.

Reviewing Australia’s amazing performance in the final, Agarkar opined that they kept getting better as the tournament progressed. He added that the stunning win over Pakistan in the semi-final boosted Australia’s confidence significantly. In a discussion on ESPN Cricinfo, the former pacer commented:

“To produce a performance like that in the final tells you the belief that the team had. They just kept getting better, you could see that. After that win against Pakistan, the confidence through the team would have been so high. That helped with their batting display that was spectacular.”

Agarkar claimed that disappointing IPL campaigns would have made some of the Australian players, including Warner, hungrier to perform in the T20 World Cup 2021. The 43-year-old elaborated:

“The fact some of them did not have a great IPL, the hunger was a little bit extra. Having gotten back with your country’s group sometimes helps. Warner just a played a couple of innings in the UAE in the IPL, so you couldn’t quite say whether he was in good or bad form. From that West Indies game, Australia were a different team. Mitchell Marsh was an important selection. His hitting form was very good.”

Warner was named player of the tournament for smashing 289 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 146.70.

“Warner matched Williamson’s innings” - Daniel Vettori on significance of Australian opener’s knock

David Warner plays a shot during the T20 World Cup 2021 final. Pic: Getty Images

While Marsh was named player of the final for his attacking innings, according to former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori, Warner’s knock was equally significant. He opined that the Australian opener’s batting exploits neutralized the impact of Kane Williamson’s innings, who had struck a brilliant 85 in 48 balls.

Praising Warner, Vettori stated:

“Warner in a lot of ways matched Williamson’s innings. He took on the likes of Sodhi and Neesham as soon as they came on. It was superb and it set up the Marsh innings. New Zealand will look back at regret with the way they bowled to Marsh.”

Warner and Marsh featured in a blazing second-wicket stand of 92 to blow New Zealand away in the T20 World Cup 2021 final in Dubai on Sunday.

