T20 World Cup 2021: "All ready to go for game day" - Rashid Khan smashes balls in the nets ahead of India clash

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan is all set for the India tie on Wednesday (November 3) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

In a video uploaded by the cricketer on his Twitter handle, Rashid Khan could be seen smashing balls during a training session on the eve of the match. He captioned the post:

"All ready to go for game day."

Rashid Khan, who is known for injecting firepower in the death overs with the bat, smashed balls all round the park ahead of the all-important game against Virat Kohli & Co. He has not batted so far in the T20 World Cup and will hope to get some time with the bat in the upcoming clash.

Having played in the IPL, the Afghanistan cricketer has played against all the Indian bowlers and will fancy his chances against them.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan are currently well placed in the second spot in Group 2 with four points from three matches. If they manage to beat India, the Afghans will have a chance to create history by making it to the semi-finals for the first time from Group 2 alongside Pakistan.

Come to the stadium with a ticket: Rashid Khan urges fans to respect the rules

After horrific scenes ahead of the Afghanistan-Pakistan game where thousands of fans tried to barge into the stadium without tickets, Rashid Khan has urged spectators to respect the organisers. Taking to Twitter, the 23-year-old wrote:

"I’m super excited about tomorrow’s AFGvIND game. I was disappointed at the scenes last weekend; we need to fly our national flag high & do our country proud. Pls respect rules & support the organisers @ICC @T20WorldCup @AbuDhabiCricket, only coming to the stadium with a ticket."

In the wake of the incident, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had asked the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) to investigate the incident and ensure there is no repeat of the situation.

