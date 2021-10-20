T20 World Cup 2021: "All fired up" - Hardik Pandya's Twitter post ahead of mega-event

Hard-hitting Indian batter Hardik Pandya is all 'fired up' for the T20 World Cup. The right-handed batter took to his Twitter account said the same following a decent workout in the second warm-up game against Australia on Wednesday.

India made light work of Australia’s total of 152/5 to register their second win in as many warm-up fixtures. Chasing 153, the former champions got off to a brilliant start with KL Rahul picking off from where he left off against England.

The stylish opener smashed two fours and three sixes during his 39-ball 31 and added 68 runs with Rohit Sharma. The Mumbai Indians batter also looked in his element as he breezed his way to a 41-ball knock of 60 runs before walking back into the sheds to give Hardik a hit-out in the middle.

While Suryakumar Yadav stole the limelight with a stylish 27-ball 38, in an innings which included five fours and a six, Pandya finished off the proceedings with a nonchalant six over long-on.

Will Hardik Pandya bowl in the T20 World Cup?

Leading into the warm-up games against England and Australia, there were several questions surrounding the make-up of the Indian starting XI.

With Hardik being an invaluable middle-order batter and no like-for-like replacement available at the moment, it is a certainty he will slot into the starting XI even if he doesn’t bowl. However, that leaves India with just five bowling options which is quite a risk in T20 cricket.

Like in the IPL, Hardik did not bowl a single over in the two warm-up games.

Rohit Sharma, who captained the side in the second warm-up game, was asked about Hardik Pandya's status, the bowler, and the opener said that his Mumbai Indians’ teammate will be 'ready to bowl' in a few days. However, Rohit Sharma clarified that Hardik hasn’t started bowling in the nets. He said:

"He is coming along pretty well but it's still going to take some time, I think. Because he hasn't bowled much. So when you play in these tournaments, you need to be absolutely fit and 100 percent. In fact, more than 100 percent. He is just getting there, he hasn't started bowling yet. But hopefully, in the next few days, he will start bowling."

India will open their campaign against Pakistan in Dubai on October 24 and the Kohli-led management will hope the younger Pandya brother is ready to sneak in as a sixth bowling option at the mega-event.

