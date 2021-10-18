T20 World Cup 2021, Bangladesh (BAN) vs Scotland (SCO): Who won yesterday’s match? 

Chris Greaves came up with a superb all-round show as Scotland stunned Bangladesh by six runs in the second match of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday. Greaves’ 28-ball 45 lifted Scotland from 53 for 6 to 140 for 9 after they were sent into bat first.

On the bowling front, Greaves claimed 2 for 19, dismissing Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim for putting the brakes on Bangladesh’s chase. Scotland's opening bowler Brad Wheal also excelled with 3 for 24 as Bangladesh were restricted to 134 for 7 in a Group B encounter of Round 1.

Scotland put Bangladesh under early pressure in their defence of 140. Josh Davey sent back Soumya Sarkar for 5 as the experienced opener whipped one straight into the hands of deep midwicket. Liton Das (5) then dashed down the track and miscued Wheal to mid-off, failing to get any elevation into his stroke.

At the start of the fifth over, Rahim survived a close lbw appeal against Davey. The Scotland pacer got one to nip back in and rapped the Bangladesh batter on the pads. The umpire did not raise his finger. Scotland went for a review and Rahim survived on umpire’s call. Bangladesh crawled to 25 for 2 at the end of the powerplay as Scotland hardly gave anything away.

After being tied down, Mushfiqur broke the shackles by slog-sweeping off-spinner Michael Leask for consecutive sixes in the ninth over. However, Shakib failed to find his timing and was dismissed for a 28-ball 20 to bring Scotland back in the game. The Bangladesh left-hander attempted to slap Greaves over midwicket, but he could not clear the man on the boundary.

Greaves dealt Bangladesh’s hopes a massive setback, cleaning up Mushfiqur (38) with a googly as the batter made a mess of his premeditated scoop. Afif Hossain (18) came in and played a couple of impressive strokes before perishing to Mark Watt. He tried to loft the left-arm spinner over midwicket, but only found the fielder on the ropes.

Bangladesh needed 32 to win off 12. deliveries Nurul Hasan (2) fell to Wheal, smartly caught by MacLeod at long-on, who performed the ‘flick ball back into play’ trick successfully. Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah walloped the next ball for six, but was dismissed immediately after, looking for another big hit. The chasing side slammed two fours and a six in the last over, but it was not enough for Bangladesh to get over the line.

Mahedi Hasan takes 3, Scotland post 140 for 9

Bangladesh team during the match against Scotland. Pic: T20WorldCup/ Twitter

Off-spinner Mahedi Hasan claimed 3 for 19 as Bangladesh restricted Scotland to 140 for 9 after deciding to field first. Things could have been worse for Scotland as they had collapsed to 53 for 6. However, Greaves’ blitzkrieg of 45 from 28 balls lifted the batting side’s total to respectability.

Scotland got off to a poor start, losing skipper Kyle Coetzer for a duck. The opener failed to bring his bat down in time on a searing away-swinging yorker from Mohammad Saifuddin and was castled. Shakib dropped George Munsey at deep square leg despite diving full length. The ball went for six, but it wouldn’t have mattered if the catch was taken as Taskin Ahmed had bowled a no ball.

There wasn't too much stroke of luck for Scotland after that. Matthew Cross (11) was trapped plumb in front of the stumps by Hasan with a quicker one as the batter missed his sweep. Munsey (29), who was beginning to look good after having clubbed a couple of boundaries, perished in the same over. The Scotland batter’s slog sweep was too slow for Hasan’s arm ball as he was clean bowled.

Bangladesh’s domination continued as Shakib claimed two in an over, the second scalp making him the leading wicket-taker in T20Is. Richie Berrington (2) charged at the left-arm spinner and smashed one towards wide long-on. Afif Hossain, near the ropes, took a good rebound catch by doing the balancing act, which has now become quite common. Michael Leask slogged the second ball he faced straight to long-off. Hasan had this third when Calum MacLeod (5) was bowled while trying to break the shackles.

With eight overs left and Scotland struggling at 65 for 6, it seemed they would end up with a rather poor score. Greaves’ spirited innings, however, put Bangladesh’s bowlers under pressure for the first time. The 31-year-old reverse-swatted Hasan for six and took Tasking to task, slapping him for 4,6 and 4 off consecutive deliveries in the 18th over.

Taskin began the over by sending Mark Watt (22) back to the dugout. But the next ball was cut behind point for four before the third hit over deep thirdman for a maximum. Another four came via a slash past extra cover.

Mustafizur Rahman dismissed Greaves and Davey (8) off consecutive balls, but a cracking six from Safyaan Sharif ensured Scotland ended their innings on a high.

BAN vs SCO: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday’s T20 World Cup 2021 match?

Greaves rescued Scotland’s stumbling innings with a terrific 28-ball 45. With the ball, he got Bangladesh’s two big fish - Shakib and Rahim. Wheal returned with superb figures of 3 for 24. He got the major wicket of Liton Das early in Bangladesh’s chase.

Also Read

Bangladesh off-spinner Hasan stifled Scotland with a superb bowling effort. He dismissed Cross and Munsey in the same over and later added the scalp of MacLeod as well. Shakib claimed two wickets in one over and went for only 17 in his four. In Bangladesh’s chase, Rahim made a defiant 38.

Greaves was the easy choice for Player of the Match for his wonderful all-round show.

Cricket Fans! Always stay a step ahead and updated by joining our cricket page

Edited by Samya Majumdar