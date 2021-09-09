T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh squad announced; Tamim Iqbal opts out, Rubel Hossain relegated to reserves

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. Tamim Iqbal voluntarily opted out of the tournament to give regular players a fair chance. Thus, he was not considered for selection.

Express fast bowler Rubel Hossain also could not find a place in the 15-man squad. But he will be one of two players traveling as reserve with the rest of the team to the UAE.

Bangladesh T20 World Cup squad

Mahmudullah (Captain), Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Kumer Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shaif Uddin, Shamim Hossain

Standby players: Rubel Hossain and Aminul Islam Biplob

Mahmudullah will continue as skipper of the side, having led the side successfully in the recent past. Bangladesh registered their first-ever T20I series wins against Australia and New Zealand under his regime. Bangladesh cricket fans will hope that Mahmudullah's team will continue to perform at the same level in the upcoming World Cup as well.

Bangladesh will have to play qualifiers to earn a Super-12 spot

The 2021 ICC T20 World Cup will begin on October 17 with the Round 1 match-up between Oman and Papua New Guinea. Bangladesh will also play in the Round 1 stage, which acts as a qualifier for Super 12. The top two teams from each Round 1 group will advance to the Super 12.

Here are the groups for Round 1:

Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, and Namibia

Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, and Oman

Bangladesh are in group B with Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman. They will most probably top this group as they have been in red hot form in T20Is lately.

