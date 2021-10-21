T20 World Cup 2021, Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea: Who won today's match? 

Bangladesh trounced Papua New Guinea by 84 runs in Match 9 of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Al Amerat to confirm their Super 12 berth.

Batting first, Bangladesh posted 181 for 7 as captain Mahmudullah led the way with a 28-ball 50. Shakib Al Hasan (4/9) then proved too hot to handle as PNG's batting collapsed to 97 all out. It could have been worse but for Kiplin Doriga’s unbeaten 46 off 34.

Defending a total of 181, Bangladesh bowlers reduced PNG to 17 for 4 in the powerplay. Lega Siaka (5) was the first to go, trapped lbw by Mohammad Saifuddin as he fell over attempting a flick. PNG skipper Assad Vala (6) perished to a stunning one-handed catch behind the wickets as he looked to help a short ball from Taskin Ahmed on its way.

Shakib then picked up two in his first over as PNG crumbled under pressure. Charles Amini (1) fell to another stunning catch from Mohammad Naim, who raced to his right and pulled off a tumbling catch. As co-incidence would have it, Amini had grabbed a similar catch to send back Shakib during Bangladesh’s innings.

The left-arm-spinner had a second when Simon Atai (0) slog-swept a flighted delivery to square leg. Shakib could have had three but Nurul couldn’t hold on to an edge from Sese Bau. The bowler had his man, though, as a struggling Bau (7 off 21) miscued a catch to long-on.

Norman Vanua, who impressed in the last game, fell without scoring. He slogged Mahedi Hasan to long-off. At the halfway stage, PNG’s score made sorry reading - 28 for 6.

Shakib’s party continued as he claimed a fourth in his last over. Hiri Hiri’s (7) attempt at a slog sweep ended up as a top-edge that was pouched by the keeper. Mohammad Saifuddin and Taskin Ahmed joined the fun to put the finishing touches to PNG’s innings.

Mahmudullah hammers 50 off 28 as Bangladesh post 181 for 7

Bangladesh notched up an impressive total of 181 for 7, batting first after winning the toss against PNG.

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah led from the front with a cracking 50 off 28 balls. Shakib struggled with the heat but managed to score a defiant 37-ball 46. At the death, Mohammad Saifuddin played a brilliant cameo (19* off 6) as Bangladesh crossed the 180 mark.

Bangladesh got off to a poor start, as opener Mohammad Naim perished second-ball to Kabua Morea. The left-hander flicked one straight to the man at deep square leg. Sese Bau backpedaled and tumbled but held on.

Liton Das and Shakib ensured there was no more damage in the powerplay, although too many boundaries were not scored. Bangladesh reached 45 for 1 after six overs. Das then perished to Assad Vala for 29. Looking to break free, he slog-swept the PNG captain to deep midwicket, where Bau took a wonderful sliding catch. In the bowler’s next over, Shakib pulled out the same shot and got a much-needed six for the team.

Meanwhile, PNG kept chipping away at the wickets. Mushfiqur Rahim (5) pulled a short ball from Simon Atai straight into the hands of deep square. After hitting a one-handed six off Vala, Shakib perished in the same over. The tired left-hander dragged a ball towards long-on, where Charles Amini ran to his right and dived forward to complete a stunning take.

However, Mahmudullah ensured Bangladesh did not lose momentum. After easing his way into the 30s, he pummeled pacer Chad Soper for two fours and a six in the 17th over. A full-toss was clattered over deep midwicket for a maximum while a length ball was smashed in the same direction over the ropes. Mahmudullah brought up his 50 off 27 balls, slashing the bowler past backward point for a four.

The Bangladesh skipper’s knock ended in bizarre fashion. He was caught off a high full-toss from Damien Ravu at deep square leg. The on-field umpires sent the decision upstairs. The big screen first flashed not-out, which soon changed to out, and Mahmudullah had to take the walk back to the dugout.

Afif Hossain came in and scored a handy 21 of 14. Saifuddin then clobbered Soper mercilessly in the last over, which cost PNG 20. Two sixes and a four came off the last three balls of the innings, with the penultimate delivery being a no-ball, as Bangladesh finished on a high.

Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea: Who won Player of the Match in today’s T20 World Cup 2021 match?

Shakib was sensational for Bangladesh with the ball, claiming extraordinary figures of 4 for 9. The inexperienced PNG batters seemed clueless against him. Earlier, the all-rounder also contributed 46 with the bat even as he struggled with his stamina.

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah played a fantastic knock, smashing a half-century, which featured three fours and as many sixes. Saifuddin (19* off 6) played a blinder and then picked up a couple of wickets as well. Taskin Ahmed also impressed with 2 for 12.

For PNG, Morea again did well with 2 for 26. Ravu and Vala took a couple of scalps but were expensive. Doriga’s 46* was the only innings of note for PNG with the bat.

Shakib was named Player of the Match for his fabulous all-round show.

