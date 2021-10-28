T20 World Cup 2021: Cricket South Africa did not consult players before issuing 'take the knee' directive

Cricket South Africa reportedly did not consult with the players over their stance on taking a knee. The players, as a result, were unaware of the board's decision to issue a directive to make the gesture mandatory prior to games at the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Following the orders of Cricket South Africa, all of the players took a knee prior to the contest, as compared to the mixed approach seen in previous encounters. However, wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock chose to make himself unavailable for selection after the directive was issued.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) board chairperson Lawson Naidoo claimed that only the senior management of the board was aware of the developments. He said in an interview with TimesLIVE:

“We did not consult the team. There were reports that the team had continued discussing this matter, and were unable to arrive at a consensus position that they could all agree to.”

Naidoo added:

“And the issue was raised by some directors of the board, and what I did then, having just arrived from the UAE, was to consult, urgently, with all of the directors.”

On the field, South Africa have had a mixed start to the tournament. They lost their first match against Australia but went on to defeat the West Indies in their next contest.

It was unanimously agreed: Cricket South Africa Chairperson

The South African contingent in the UAE were unable to come up with a radical verdict regarding the manner in which they took a stance against racism. Consequently, the board chose to intervene and make the decision for them, which resulted in the directive being issued.

A vast majority of the players do not seem to mind the orders dictated by the board, barring Quinton de Kock. The wicketkeeper's future in this tournament and with the Proteas is in doubt. Naidoo said:

“And it was unanimously agreed that this was the moment, given that the team were unable to resolve the issue internally, for the board to intervene and to issue a directive that was ultimately agreed upon, and which was communicated to the senior management early this morning (Tuesday, 26 October).”

South Africa will next face Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Saturday (October 30) in an afternoon encounter.

