T20 World Cup 2021: CSA admits their directive on taking the knee may have been unsettling for some players 

Cricket South Africa recently confirmed that star wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock has agreed to take the knee for the team's upcoming fixtures in the T20 World Cup 2021 to spread awareness regarding racial prejudice.

De Kock, in his apology, had pointed out that he was not pleased with the timing of the CSA's directive. He has stated that the situation could have been better if discussions were had prior to the ICC event and not just before a crucial fixture.

In their official statement, the cricket board acknowledged the left-hander's point that the timing of the directive may have been unsettling for the players. CSA also made it clear that it is fully supportive of the Proteas team and their skipper Temba Bavuma.

Quinton de Kock's unwillingness to take the knee ahead of the team's encounter against the West Indies earlier this week sparked a major uproar in the cricket fraternity. However, the player has now apologized for the same and has pledged to take the knee.

CSA issues statement after Quinton de Kock's apology

Full statement: Following a meeting with the Proteas team and management last night, the Board of CSA clarified its position and engaged with the issues raised by the players. They confirm CSA’s commitment to non-racism.Full statement: bit.ly/3vSvaxI Following a meeting with the Proteas team and management last night, the Board of CSA clarified its position and engaged with the issues raised by the players. They confirm CSA’s commitment to non-racism. Full statement: bit.ly/3vSvaxI https://t.co/S7hkt164AG

CSA released a statement following Quinton de Kock's apology. The statement read:

Last night, the Cricket South Africa Board Chair and two directors met with the men’s Proteas team and management to discuss the Board’s directive regarding “taking the knee.

The Board representatives clarified the Board position and engaged with the issues raised by the players. Following the meeting, the Proteas men’s team agreed to align and unify in taking the knee for the remaining fixtures of the World Cup campaign.

CSA has also noted the statement issued by Quinton de Kock in which he too has agreed to take the knee and issued an apology.

Cricket South Africa welcomes all of these developments. They confirm Cricket South Africa’s commitment to non-racism. Taking a united stance against racism is a moral issue, not a political issue.

The CSA Board regrets that the timing of its directive earlier this week may have been unsettling for the players in the lead-up to the match against the West Indies.

The CSA is fully supportive of the Protea Men’s team and its captain Temba Bavuma and looks forward to continued successes by the Proteas at the World Cup."

