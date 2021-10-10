T20 World Cup 2021: Dasun Shanaka named captain of 15-man Sri Lanka squad

Sri Lanka Cricket announced their 15-man squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup on Sunday. All-rounder Dasun Shanaka and Dhananjaya De Silva have been named the team's captain and vice-captain respectively ahead of the mega event, which begins later this month in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman.

Sri Lanka will look to regain the T20 World Cup they won in 2014, beating India in the final.

Here's the full Sri Lanka squad:

Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya De Silva (vc), Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando

Sri Lanka to begin T20 World Cup campaign against Namibia

Sri Lanka have been put in Group A of the T20 World Cup, along with Namibia, the Netherlands and Ireland.

While the event will get underway on October 17, Sri Lanka will play their first match a day later against Namibia. They will then face Ireland on October 20, followed by the Netherlands on October 22.

Group B consists of Bangladesh, Oman, Papua New Guinea and Scotland. The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super 12s.

The first group in the Super 12s has Australia, England, South Africa and West Indies, and will be joined by two teams from the group stage. The second group consists of India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Four teams in total will qualify from the Super 12s into the semi-finals, with the final to be played on November 14 at the Dubai International Stadium.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday also announced the prize money for the T20 World Cup. The winning team will be awarded $1.6 million, while the runners-up will get $800,000.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee