T20 World Cup 2021: David Wiese sparkles as Namibia stun Netherlands by 6 wickets 

David Wiese struck a brilliant 66* off 40 balls as Namibia stunned Netherlands by six wickets in match number seven of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 165, Namibia were in trouble at 52 for 3. However, a scintillating 93-run stand for the fourth wicket between Wiese and Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus (32 off 22) turned the game on its head.

At the halfway stage in the chase, Namibia were 68 for 3. The second half of the innings was dominated by the batting side as Wiese and Erasmus launched a brutal assault on Netherlands’ bowlers. The batters pinched a boundary each off the 11th over bowled by Timm van der Gugten.

The next over, bowled by Colin Ackermann, went for 19 as Wiese took on the off-spinner. He clubbed two sixes, one over long-on and the other straight down the ground. Another four followed as Wiese smashed a short ball between short fine and deep square leg.

Netherlands tried a lot, but still could not stop the flow of runs. Bas de Leede’s first over, the 14th of the innings, was cracked for 15 as three more boundaries were slammed. Wiese reached an eye-catching fifty off only 29 balls, dancing down the track to Pieter Seelaar and depositing him for a maximum over the cover boundary.

When Timm van der Gugten was recalled, Wiese welcomed him by clobbering a maximum over wide long-on. The brilliant partnership broke when Erasmus (32) was caught behind in the same over for 32. However, by then, Namibia needed only 20 from 19 for a famous win. JJ Smit (14 not out) hit consecutive boundaries off Logan van Beek as Namibia won the contest with one over to spare.

Earlier, Namibia made a confident start in their chase of 165, reaching 33 at the end of four overs. Fred Klaassen provided the crucial breakthrough for the Netherlands as Zane Green (15) played on, attempting a pull off a short ball that did not come onto the bat.

Craig Williams (11) also perished cheaply, cleaned up going for an atrocious hoick against Colin Ackermann. Namibia sank deeper into trouble as Stephan Baard (19), who had looked in decent rhythm until then, fell to Pieter Seelaar. Baard was castled off a fuller delivery as he missed his flick. A six each by Wiese and Erasmus off the 10th over bowled by Roelof van der Merwe took Namibia to 68 for 3 at the halfway stage. They carried on the momentum into the second half as well, sinking the Dutch into submission.

Max O'Dowd 70 guides Netherlands to 164 for 4

Netherlands batter Max O'Dowd. Pic: T20WorldCup/ Twitter

Netherlands batter Max O'Dowd (70 off 56) registered his second successive half-century in the T20 World Cup 2021 as the Dutch posted a competitive 164 for 4 against Namibia. The Dutch were sent into bat after losing the toss, and O'Dowd anchored the innings, batting until the last over. The opener smashed six fours and one six before being run out in the 20th over.

O'Dowd got his innings away with a flurry of boundaries. In the third over, he pulled Ruben Trumpelmann for a six over backward square and a four over mid-off while dancing down the track. In the last over of the powerplay, Stephan Myburgh (17) was outfoxed by Jan Frylinck with a very slow ball that was lobbed to point.

The move to promote Roelof van der Merwe did not work as the batter top-edged a short ball from Wiese to deep thirdman, having contributed only 6. O'Dowd rode his luck as Namibia missed a couple of run out chances, unable to find a direct hit. The Dutch batter scored his fifty in the 14th over, hitting Bernard Scholtz inside out over covers for four. Another boundary followed via a pull over midwicket.

O'Dowd had a third life when he was dropped at covers on 67. At the other end, Colin Ackermann struggled to get going. In the 18th over, he finally managed to whack a six off Frylinck over fine leg. He, however, holed out to deep midwicket for a 32-ball 35, unable to connect his big hit. With O'Dowd tiring towards the end, Scott Edwards came in and blazed his way to an unbeaten 21 off 11, taking the Netherlands past 160.

Namibia vs Netherlands: Who won Player of the Match in today's T20 World Cup match?

Wiese played a sensational knock for Namibia, taking the team home with an unbeaten half-century. He also claimed one wicket with the ball. Frylinck was Namibia’s best bowler with figures of 2 for 36.

Also Read

For the Netherlands, O'Dowd was the standout performer with a well-made 70, guiding the side to a competitive total. With the ball Klaassen was all class, registering figures of 1 for 14.

For his game-changing knock, Wiese was named Player of the Match.

Edited by Samya Majumdar