T20 World Cup 2021: Delhi Commission for Women sends notice to police over rape threats to Virat Kohli’s nine-month-old daughter 

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has sent a notice to the Delhi Police, seeking information on what action has been taken in the matter of rape threats to Virat Kohli’s nine-month-old daughter Vamika. The DCW has sought immediate arrest of the accused over the same.

In a shocking development, trolls sent rape threats to Kohli and Anushka Sharma's nine-month-old daughter after the Indian captain lashed out at those questioning Mohammed Shami’s commitment following India’s defeat to Pakistan.

The DCW’s notice to the cops asked for a copy of the FIR registered as well as details of the accused identified in the matter. The notice further sought a detailed action report in the matter.

Speaking on the issue, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal described the matter as extremely shameful. She commented:

“I have heard that some people are giving rape threats to Virat Kohli’s nine-month old daughter because he supported Mohammed Shami after the latter was trolled over his religion following India’s loss to Pakistan in the World Cup. This is extremely shameful.”

Kohli-led India went down to Pakistan by 10 wickets in their first T20 World Cup 2021 match. They also lost to New Zealand by eight wickets on Sunday.

“Attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing” - Virat Kohli speaking up for Mohammed Shami

Ahead of India’s T20 World Cup 2021 encounter against New Zealand, Indian captain Kohli lashed out at trolls who abused Indian pacer Shami over his religion following India’s loss to Pakistan.

Speaking at a press conference, Kohli was unequivocal in his support of Shami. He said:

“There’s a good reason why we are playing on the field and not some bunch of spineless people on social media that have no courage to actually speak to any individual in person. They hide behind their identities and go after people through social media, making fun of people and that has become a social entertainment in today’s world, which is so unfortunate and so sad to see.”

Kohli further added:

“This is literally the lowest level of human potential that one can operate at and that’s how I look at these people. To me, attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing that a human being can do. Everyone has the right to voice their opinion over what they feel about a certain situation, but I personally have never ever even thought of discriminating (against) anyone over their religion. That’s a very sacred and personal thing to every human being.”

India are precariously placed in the T20 World Cup 2021. They need to win their remaining three matches by huge margins and hope for other results go their way to make it to the semi-finals.

