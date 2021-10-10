DRS to be used for 1st time in men's T20 World Cup

The 2021 T20 World Cup will be the first edition of the men's World Cup in the shortest format to have the Decision Review System (DRS).

According to the playing conditions for the World Cup, released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) this week, DRS will be in use in the marquee tournament starting later this month.

Each team will get a maximum of two reviews per innings, the ICC playing conditions stated.

DRS was not introduced in T20s in 2016 and hence was not used in the World Cup that year. It was used for the first time in an international T20 tournament in the Women's T20 World Cup in 2018 and then again in 2020.

In those editions, each team had just one review per innings. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of reviews available to teams has improved as there will be less experienced umpires officiating matches.

In Tests, the number of reviews per innings for a team has increased from two to three, while in ODIs and T20Is, it has gone up from one to two.

T20 World Cup to get underway next Sunday

The T20 World Cup group stage will begin on October 17, with the tournament scheduled to go on till November 14.

ICC @ICC

bit.ly/T20WorldCupGui… We’re not far away now!All you need to know before the #T20WorldCup kicks off on October 17 👉 We’re not far away now!All you need to know before the #T20WorldCup kicks off on October 17 👉

bit.ly/T20WorldCupGui… https://t.co/gldqt8dbGU

Oman and Papua New Guinea (PNG) will play the first match of the tournament next Sunday, while Bangladesh and Scotland will also face off later that day.

Oman, PNG, Bangladesh and Scotland are in Group B, while Group A consists of Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

Two teams from each group will progress to the Super 12s. The first group in the Super 12s has Australia, England, South Africa and West Indies, while India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and New Zealand are in the other group.

The Super 12s begin on October 23. Two teams from each group of six in the Super 12s will then make it to the semi-finals of the marquee event.

