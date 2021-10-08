T20 World Cup 2021: Dwayne Bravo credits 'love and support' from Indian fans for motivating him to create music

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has credited Indian fans for helping him stay passionate about creating music.

Bravo, who made his debut as a singer with his first single, 'Champion', during the 2016 T20 World Cup, recently admitted that he gets a lot of love and support for his music from Indian fans. He added that this was one of the main reasons why he continues to be motivated and passionate about wanting to create.

The all-rounder is currently involved with the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL but he is still able to take out time for his next music video shoot. In an exclusive interview with the Hindustan Times, Bravo said:

‘’Most of my songs hit a million views in this part of the world first, be it Champion or Jaeger Bomb or my MS Dhoni song."

The West Indian all-rounder still remembers introducing his crew from the Caribbean to 'desi culture'. He said:

“It was a great joy watching them experience the diversity of the country, which has given me so much love.”

Bravo is gearing up for the release of his latest song which will be the official anthem for the West Indies at the upcoming T20 World Cup. Speaking about the release, he said:

“I’m about to release another song just before the World Cup just like Champion. It’ll be the official team anthem song for the West Indies team for the World Cup. There’s another song coming up with Jassie Gill and I’m actually shooting its music video here in Dubai."

Bravo has looked in good form in the ongoing IPL and the CSK fans will hope he continues his form in the business end of the tournament.

"Cricket will always be number one priority" - Dwayne Bravo

The seam-bowling all-rounder also opened up about his love for India, stating that the Asian country has become his ‘second home’ and he is looking forward to visiting the country again once things restore to normalcy.

He said:

"Sadly, I haven’t been able to come to India for two years now because of the pandemic, especially after the cancellation of the first leg of IPL, and the slowdown in the entertainment industry. But I look forward to that opportunity when life comes back close to normal."

The veteran cricketer stated that he is passionate about both cricket and music but asserted that cricket still remains his first priority. Bravo added:

"I’m really passionate about cricket and music, so it’s nice to find the time for both. But cricket will always be the number one priority and I’ll keep making music which everyone can listen and enjoy."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar