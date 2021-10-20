T20 World Cup 2021: Fabian Allen ruled out, West Indies name Akeal Hosein as replacement

West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen has been ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Akeal Hosein, who was part of the travel reserves, has been named as the replacement.

Fabian Allen was nursing an ankle injury and was racing against time to get fit. However, West Indies management have now decided to withdraw him with his timely recovery looking bleak.

Akeal Hosein’s induction into the squad is based on approval from the Event Technical Committee. He will be replaced by the Guyanese all-rounder Gudakesh Motie on the reserves list.

West Indies have been counting on Fabian Allen's all-round abilities. Apart from crucial overs with the ball, Allen’s hitting ability down the order helps the Caribbean side in the T20 format.

Fabian Allen has played 28 T20Is for the West Indies. He has scored 250 runs at a strike rate of 139 and has 20 wickets at an economy rate of 7.21 against his name.

Akeal Hosein, a left-arm spinning all-rounder like Allen, has represented the West Indies 6 times in the shortest format of the game.

West Indies started off their campaign with a loss in the warm-up game

West Indies will play their second warm-up match against Afghanistan

West Indies started off their campaign in the Middle East with a loss against Pakistan in their first warm-up encounter earlier this week. After winning the toss and batting first, West Indies were able to post only 130 runs on the board, which was chased down with ease by Pakistan.

Kieron Pollard will lead them in the second warm-up match that will be played in Dubai today.

The defending champions will commence their title defense against runners-up England. They will face each other in the second Super 12 encounter on October 23 in Dubai.

